Center for the Arts showcases local culture, beauty in new exhibit

The world of Floyd County art and music is a rich tapestry, and one the Floyd Center for the Arts tries to encompass in its newest exhibit, “The Art of Music,” which debuted in early July and will run through Aug. 15. The exhibit features 20 local artists—the farthest away hail from Wytheville and Fincastle, but most are residents of Floyd, Blacksburg or Roanoke—who captured the theme through watercolor, clay, wood, photography and more.
Center for the Arts Associate Director Becky Lattuca called The Art of Music “a theme that’s near and dear to us, and to all of Floyd.” Throughout the exhibit—which has a very “Floyd-y” vibe—visitors can see the process of creating and sharing music, particularly music that is rooted in Appalachia, presented through varied art forms.
At the entrance to the exhibit is a sketch of local artist Jake Retting: curly hair, plaid shirt and guitar-in-hand. Retting regularly performs at Floyd venues including Dogtown Roadhouse, which has been hosting livestreamed concerts during the pandemic.
Inside the Hayloft Gallery, located upstairs in the renovated dairy barn that is the arts center, viewers can explore beautifully, lovingly crafted instruments including fiddles, ukuleles and guitars—staples of Appalachian music. These include fiddles made by Roger Vest, in renowned luthier Arthur Connor’s workshop and with the help of Floyd local Michael Kovick.
The Art of Music tells the story of Floyd, and of the musical and creative culture that defines the area. Also included in the exhibit are painted birdhouse gourds by Alicia Zeigler, who works at the arts center and currently oversees the weekly Floyd Artisan Market; a harp installation by Barb Gillespie; a wooden chapel repurposed from Charlie Brouwer’s “Out There” series and several colorful, extraterrestrial paintings by Floyd artist Starroot.
Of Starroot, whose paintings feature themes of animals and outer space, Lattuca said, “I think she is part of why Floyd is so ‘Floyd-y.’” Lattuca said Starroot has a certain “presence and energy,” but added, “Not to take away from other (local) artists; it’s a tapestry.”
Lattuca said that for a while, it was undecided whether the Art of Music exhibit would proceed as planned. The art center began soliciting submissions for the exhibit shortly before the threat of coronavirus loomed in Floyd, and then postponed the opening date of the exhibit several times before deciding to go forward without certain aspects. Originally, an opening reception, open mic night and luthier demonstrations had been planned as part of the exhibit, all of which had to be cancelled in accordance with public health guidelines.
Lattuca was frank—that was a bummer. “What we love to do is bring together artists and their audiences…That’s what we do—gather in celebration.” And the exhibit received fewer submissions than an exhibit at the Center for the Arts normally would, Lattuca said. The exhibit features work from 20 area artists, when typically an exhibit would include nearer to 30. However, she continued, the art center also received submissions from artists it normally wouldn’t see.
For instance, she said, pointing to a portrait of Tom Petty constructed of upcycled leather, artists Renee Reed and Chuck Abbot usually display their work at musical festivals, not in galleries, but all festivals recently have been cancelled.
Lattuca said despite the challenging circumstances of debuting a new exhibition during a pandemic, visitors to the gallery have told her they find the Art of Music exhibit “reassuring.”
“One thing that’s struck me is, there was such an excitement in the air (as employees prepared the exhibit),” she said. “I think everyone was just grateful to be doing what they love.” Ultimately, she said, Floyd folks “still have art, music and each other,” which is a truth worth sharing and celebrating.
The Center for the Arts will continue telling the stories of Appalachia with a juried art show later this year, which is soliciting work from all 240 counties in the region. Wendy Earle, the curator of contemporary art at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, will judge the submissions.
Downstairs in the Falcon Gallery at the art center is another fairly new exhibit entitled “Earth Tones,” featuring work by Roanoke-based artists Patricia Carr and Mike Morris. The exhibit space is tranquil—Lattuca called it a place where anyone can find “solace and joy.” Carr’s neutral-colored paintings of rocks, grasses, birds and other items from nature create a serene and environmental aesthetic that makes the viewer feel as if they’re in a nature preserve—actually standing outside.
Lattuca said both for the aesthetic value and to create more airflow and thus safety inside the art gallery, she often opens curtains, windows and doors. One of Morris’ figure-eight stone sculptures stands on a pedestal in the gallery, framed by the bright green grasses and orange flowers outside the window. Some of Carr’s paintings, Lattuca said, are based on plants that grow at the Center for the Arts.
Carr incorporated creations from a “painting with rust” class at the art center into her earth-themed artworks, and Lattuca said that Carr has been prolific during quarantine, creating more than 40 new works during this time of isolation.
The “Earth Tones” exhibit can be viewed through the end of August. The Floyd Center for the Arts is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patrons are asked to maintain social distance and wear face masks when enjoying the exhibits.