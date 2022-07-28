Floyd sculptor’s SECCA exhibit ends next month

Artist Charlie Brouwer lives with his wife Glenda and works out of his studio in the Alum Ridge area of Floyd County.

He exhibits his work widely. but you may have seen his outdoor sculptures that he occasionally loans to Harvest Moon or other Floyd businesses.

Maybe you remember the time in 2014-15 when 52 of his old white orchard ladders projected out of the windows of the abandoned Alum Ridge School building — looking, Brouwer said, “Like all those who attended the school during its 52 years and then took their education out into the world.”

Or, perhaps you’ve walked the Out There Sculpture Trail with more than 30 large pieces that surrounds Brouwer’s studio and home.

Until Aug. 29 the public can find “Inside/Outside: Charlie Brouwer” on exhibit at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art in Winston-Salem, NC. The exhibition is unusual because it is spread throughout the buildings and grounds of the museum, and it grew over a 10 month period.

After the exhibition is complete, Brouwer will begin removing some of the work every 40 days until the end of the year.

Complete information about SECCA and the exhibition can be found at www.secca.org.

Visiting the Out There Studio and Sculpture Trail is free and always open by appointment. To schedule a tour, email cbrouwer@swva.net.