Homecoming 2021 royalty crowned

Maggie Bower and Nathan Saltus were crowned as the Fall 2021 Homecoming Queen and King at halftime of the Floyd County High School Buffaloes match against the Fort Chiswell Pioneers on Coach Beale Field.

To help celebrate the event, the Buffaloes stampeded the Pioneers 18-6 in the game.

Queen Bower is the daughter of Eddie and Delores Bower and King Saltus is son of Dean and Lori Saltus and Jennifer and Anthony Marshall.

Other members of the senior court were:

Emma Chaffin, daughter of Gary and Kelli Chaffin, escorted by Seth Dunbar, son of Jessica Burton and Michael Dunbar.

Peyton Faulkner, daughter of Senora and Paul Faulkner with escort Ashton Hodge, son of Rocky and Rebecca Hodge.

Caroline Hale, daughter of Paul and Donna Hale, escorted by Ethan Miller, son of Nathan Miller and Tracey Miller.

Junior representatives were Abby Baldwin, daughter of Amy and Jeremy Baldwin and escorted by Kaiden Swortzel, son of Brian and Deanna Swortzel.

Sophomores were represented by Natasha Yuvanavattana, daughter of Jeremy and Angel Yuvanavattana, escorted by Jack Wilder, son of Terri and Will Wilder.