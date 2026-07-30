Centerpiece Top Story Smyth planners recommend proposed data center regs go back to committee SPorter Jul 30, 2026 Jul 30, 2026 0 Assistant County Administrator Clegg Williams talked with citizens about proposed zoning regulations for data centers at a recent meeting. SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter Last Thursday evening, the county’s Planning Commission took action to send proposed zoning regulations for data centers back to the committee that first developed them.kAm%92E 8C@FA :D E96 y@:?E ~C5:?2?46 r@>>:EE66[ 4@>A@D65 @7 E9C66 >6>36CD @7 E96 r@>>:DD:@? 2?5 E9C66 >6>36CD @7 E96 q@2C5 @7 $FA6CG:D@CD]k^AmkAm%96 4@>>:EE66 4@F=5 C64@>>6?5 492?86D E@ E96 AC@A@D65 C68F=2E:@?D]k^AmkAmpD 4@F?EJ @77:4:2=D 4@?E:?F6 E@ 82:? 2?5 AC@46DD :?7@C>2E:@?[ pDD:DE2?E r@F?EJ p5>:?:DEC2E@C r=688 (:==:2>D :?:E:2==J C64@>>6?565 E92E E96 r@>>:DD:@? ?@E 56=:36C2E6 E96 AC@A@D65 K@?:?8 492?86D =2DE %9FCD52J 2?5 E23=6 E96 C6BF6DE[ AFEE:?8 E96 >2EE6C @? 2 7FEFC6 286?52]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth County to close trash collection stations an additional day Smyth students get inside look into justice system 'If I Were Mayor': Northwood student wins regional award for essay Son of Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy arrested for shooting mother in Virginia home Virginia Tech administrators Wurthman, Brugger McSorley lose their jobs ATV's on roadways drawing debate Smyth planners recommend proposed data center regs go back to committee Family, Smyth Animal Rescue unite to keep Olivia's light shining Ex-pastor at Botetourt church led 'double life' sexually exploiting young girls Fair fun and fellowship is underway in Rich Valley Smyth County continues to explore data center regs For 25 years LASO offers skills, life lessons Smyth hospital CEO says SCCH is not at risk of closure For veterans: Marion's American Legion service officer, commander receive state honors UNC places general manager for football on paid administrative leave kAm(:==:2>D 925 2=C625J D2:5 E92E 96 6IA64ED D@>6 492?86D E@ E96 @C5:?2?46]k^AmkAmx? 2? :?7@C>2= D6DD:@? 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