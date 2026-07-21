Centerpiece Top Story Smyth hospital CEO says SCCH is not at risk of closure SPorter Jul 21, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Smyth County Community Hospital opened at its current location in 2012. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter Last week, Smyth County Community Hospital CEO Dale Clark said the Marion hospital is not at risk of closing.kAmr=2C< H2D C6DA@?5:?8 E@ ':C8:?:2 y@:?E r@>>:DD:@? @? w62=E9 r2C6 C6A@CE E92E D2:5 `b ':C8:?:2 CFC2= 9@DA:E2=D 2C6 6:E96C 2E “:>>65:2E6 C:D< @7 4=@DFC6” @C “2E C:D< @7 4=@DFC6”] $>JE9 r@F?EJ r@>>F?:EJ w@DA:E2= H2D 2>@?8 E96 `b] xE H2D 4:E65 2D 36:?8 “2E C:D< @7 4=@DFC6]”k^AmkAm%96 4@>>:DD:@?’D C6A@CE[ C6=62D65 :? yF?6[ 2DD6DD65 E96 “u:?2?4:2= r@?5:E:@? @7 ':C8:?:2’D #FC2= w@DA:E2=D”]k^Am kAmp55C6DD:?8 E96 $>JE9 r@F?EJ q@2C5 @7 $FA6CG:D@CD[ r=2C< 4:E65 2 Sa]d >:==:@? :?G6DE>6?E E92E 2==@H65 $rrw E@ 368:? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Smyth sheriff reports first numbers from photo-enforced I-81 work zone Thousands of people have ignored the signs cautioning drivers not to speed through the Interstate 81 work zone near Exit 45 in Marion. Beyond … Smyth Strong Award: Honoring Greer for giving others' hope When Teresa Mabe started her recovery journey and along the way, times came when she didn’t know if she had the strength to continue. 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