Dealership sold for $1.4 million

The Johnson Family Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram car dealership was sold to the Toothman Group out of Grafton, W. Va., during early February to become Floyd Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. According to February land transfers within the county, the dealership traded hands for $1.4 million.

Floyd CDJR General Manager Dan McCollough, who has been involved in the automotive industry from more than 20 years, said that new ownership was able to “retain all but one” employee during the transition.

The property was transferred from ARJ Properties to JRTIII Real Estate LLC on Feb. 10. According to public records, in a June 2018 sale, the dealership was sold by Rodney Brad Harvey to ARJ Properties LLC for $490,000.

Floyd CDJR is located at 178 Parkway Lane S. in Floyd and online at www.floydcdjr.com. Call (540) 745-4184 for more information about the dealership’s offerings.