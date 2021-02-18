Johnson Family dealership sold: Floyd CDJR opens in its place

Johnson Family Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram announced on its Facebook page on Feb. 11 that it has closed its location in Floyd, and new management has taken over to open Floyd Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram at the dealership.

New ownership retained “all but one” employee from the Johnson Family dealership, according to General Manager Dan McCollough, who noted that the company “would have liked to keep them all.”

Owner J.R. Toothman is the president and owner of Toothman Ford in Grafton, W. Va., and another dealership in Fairmont, according to Times West Virginian. Toothman was nominated last Thursday to represent West Virginia in the National Car Dealer of the Year competition hosted by Time Magazine, and the collective Toothman Group was voted one of the Best companies to Work For in 2018 by Automotive News.

McCollough, who has been in the automotive industry for 23 years, said on Monday that the dealership intends to “regularly stock a huge variety of pre-owned vehicles, which will be digitally priced to sale.” He noted that the dealership will also offer unlimited powertrain warranties to applicable vehicles.