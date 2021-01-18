Painting that helped Marion artist heal to be used on 'Dopesick' set

Cregger, who has been painting professionally for nearly 20 years, began his career in a studio he set up in the grease room of his grandmother’s former Sugar Grove gas station-grocery store. Cregger established that first studio when he moved back to Smyth County from D.C. in 2005 to be closer to his grandmother, whom he then called his best friend. He’d always been creative and had studied art in college, but used those skills in graphic design until 2003. Then, he said, a feeling overcame him. “I had something inside of me; I just wanted to paint.”