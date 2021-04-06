WATCH: Wythe deputy honored for bravery

Wythe County Deputy Jacob Goins, who was wounded in a November 2018 shootout during a search for an armed robbery suspect and eventually killed the suspect, was award the U.S. Congressional Badge of Bravery on Tuesday. The medal honors exceptional acts of bravery in the line of duty by federal, state and local law enforcement officers.
In November 2018, Virginia State Police Trooper Cory Martin pulled a wounded Goins to safety after a robbery suspect shot the deputy in the leg. As Martin reloaded his weapon, the suspect continued to fire at the officers; Goins shot and killed him.
U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith presented Goins with the medal during a ceremony Tuesday in the board room of the County Administration Building.
“It is an honor to recognize Deputy Goins for his courage. He exemplifies devotion to duty despite the dangers faced by law enforcement. Even after being struck by gunfire, Deputy Goins pursued the suspect in an armed robbery. His actions truly merited the Law Enforcement Congressional Badge of Bravery,” Griffith said prior to the ceremony.
The congressman said it was an honor to celebrate Goins, his bravery and quick thinking.
The presentation ceremony was a surprise to Goins, who thought he was going to the County Administration Building for an inspection. When he saw his parents, sister and fiancé, he knew something was up.
Goins said he was excited to receive the honor and appreciated all of the love he has received from the sheriff’s office and other law enforcement officers.
“We’re like a family,” he said. “I appreciate it.”
In a press release, Wythe County Sheriff Keith Dunagan said there were 106 police officers killed in the line of duty in 2018.
“We are grateful that Wythe County did not add to this number. The Bible says, ‘Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends.’ (John 15:13). Deputy Goins's willingness to pursue an armed criminal knowing the potential danger and being shot was still willing to lay his life down for his community. His mental toughness to stay in the fight after being shot makes him a true hero and proud recipient of the Congressional Badge of Bravery,” the sheriff said.
Wythe County Board of Supervisors Chairman Brian Vaught, who is also a deputy, said that as a supervisor he had to separate himself from the shooting incident, which was one of the most difficult things he’s ever had to do.
Vaught said he spent one of his best Thanksgivings with Goins a few weeks after the shooting. He said Goins is an inspiration to everyone.
Sheriff’s Office Chaplain Donn Sunshine recalled meeting with Goins in the hospital after the shooting.
“There’s a bond that forms when you grab a man’s hand and pray for him,” Sunshine said, adding that seeing Goins back serving the county is an inspiration.
In a December 2019 letter to the commander of the VSP Fourth Division, Wythe County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones discussed evidence in the case involving Goins and Martin. Jones determined the shooting death of suspect Olajuwon R. Murphy, 22, was justified.
The letter laid out what transpired on the morning of the shooting and paints a dramatic early morning scene with Murphy firing at officers from two guns and heroics on the part of Goins and Martin.
According to the letter, here’s what happened:
On Nov. 14, 2018, about 12:15 a.m., a Comfort Inn clerk reported that a black man wearing a black hoodie with stripes down the sleeves had pointed a gun at her and demanded money from the cash register. She gave him the cash, and he ran out of the hotel toward the interstate exit, the letter said.
Goins was dispatched and arrived on the scene in within four minutes, talked with the clerk and began to search for the suspect. Deputies Chance Harrington and Dalton Marshall were also searching. Soon, Trooper Martin responded to assist, according to the letter.
Goins and Martin decided to expand the search to the bus station.
They entered the station, where a woman told them there was a man in the station near the back wall. The officers observed a man, later identified as Murphy, seated inside.
“Deputy Goins observed the outline of a gun on the left hip of Murphy,” the letter said. “Murphy had his hands in his jacket pockets. Both officers instructed Murphy to stand up and put his hands against the wall … Murphy stood up, but he would not comply with the officer’s instructions completely. At his point, Murphy turned and began to fire a pistol he was holding still inside of his jacket pocket.”
According to the letter, Murphy fired two rounds from his 9 mm pistol before it malfunctioned. The trooper returned fire. Murphy then pulled a second 9 mm pistol from his clothing and continued firing.
“At this point, he struck Deputy Goins in the leg with one of the rounds. Both officers exited the building where Deputy Goins fell from his injury and Trooper Martin was able to drag him to safety, most likely saving his life,” the letter said.
Murphy continued firing at the officers.
The trooper returned fire, while simultaneously seeking cover for him and Goins behind a parked pickup truck.
Murphy followed the officers outside and continued to fire at the officers.
Martin ran out of ammunition and was attempting to reload when Deputy Goins began firing at Murphy while lying on the ground injured. Two of his shots struck Murphy in the chest and he immediately fell to the ground. He died on the scene.
No shots were fired after Murphy fell, the letter said.
During the incident, Murphy fired a total of 14 rounds from two pistols, the investigation showed. Martin fired 13 rounds from his service weapon and Goins fired nine rounds from his gun.
The woman at the bus stop confirmed that she heard officers tell Murphy at least twice to get his hands out of his pockets, the letter said.
“She said Murphy started shooting for no reason,” it added.
In addition, the bus station attendant heard the officers’ commands, Jones said in the letter.
“Murphy caused the escalation of the incident from a simple investigation into an armed robbery to a shooting incident,” the commonwealth’s attorney wrote. “The officers involved did not fire until fired upon. Murphy had multiple opportunities to comply. Even after striking Deputy Goins, and the officers removed themselves from harm, Murphy followed them out of the building and continued to try to shoot the officers. Considering all of these factors, I feel that the officers’ use of deadly force under these particular circumstances was justified.”
Jones commended Goins and Martin for their “courageous and valiant efforts” in protecting one another and protecting the community at large.
“There is no telling how many lives these officers saved through their actions that night,” he wrote. “Each one protected the other at different points during the course of the incident.”
