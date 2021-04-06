WATCH: Wythe deputy honored for bravery

According to the letter, here’s what happened:

On Nov. 14, 2018, about 12:15 a.m., a Comfort Inn clerk reported that a black man wearing a black hoodie with stripes down the sleeves had pointed a gun at her and demanded money from the cash register. She gave him the cash, and he ran out of the hotel toward the interstate exit, the letter said.

Goins was dispatched and arrived on the scene in within four minutes, talked with the clerk and began to search for the suspect. Deputies Chance Harrington and Dalton Marshall were also searching. Soon, Trooper Martin responded to assist, according to the letter.

Goins and Martin decided to expand the search to the bus station.

They entered the station, where a woman told them there was a man in the station near the back wall. The officers observed a man, later identified as Murphy, seated inside.