Historian John Johnson writes complete story of Byrd lynching

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Johnson said his book sets the record straight.

The story dates back to 1926.

Byrd worked for a local farmer named Grover Grubb, the father of three daughters. Byrd had consensual relationships with two of Grubb’s daughters, Minnie and Essie May. Minnie became pregnant and gave birth to a daughter in July 1926. An angry Grubb demanded justice. On Aug. 7, Byrd, the married father of three, was arrested and jailed for being intimate with a white woman.

One sister refused to testify against Byrd. As a result, Byrd was charged with attempted assault against the women’s 12-year-old sister and jailed. The assault charge was not strong enough for Minnie’s father and others, some of whom donned masks and women’s clothing to conceal their identities before raiding the jail in search of Byrd.

They found him at the jail in Wytheville, where Byrd was shot above the heart and beaten before the mob pulled him out of the jail, tied him behind a car, dragged him 600 yards, carried him by car to the Charlie Brown woods near St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and hanged him with a rope.