Historian John Johnson writes complete story of Byrd lynching

For decades, Wytheville historian and genealogist John Johnson has researched the life and death of Blacklick resident Raymond Byrd. He’s delved into documents, read letters and spoken to those who knew Byrd or had a connection to him, even family members of the mob who lynched him from an oak tree near St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in 1926.
Johnson has put his knowledge about Byrd into a book, “A Death Mob Gathered.” Inside the pages, Johnson grabs the reader with his storytelling and meticulously cites the sources of his information. The book contains court records, newspaper clippings and witness accounts. There are also 38 illustrations and a full index.
What’s not inside the book are the names of the men who lynched Byrd.
Johnson said that after the Washington Post story was published, family members of the mob contacted him, telling him what their grandparents had told them. But they didn’t want their names used.
“They still have kinfolk and grandchildren still living, and those people have feelings and awful hurt from this terrible tragedy,” Johnson said.
His desire to write the book grew out of a March 2019 story published about him on the front page of the Post. Written by Pulitzer Prize winning reporter Stephanie McCrummen, “The Keeper of the Secret” details Johnson’s decades-long quest to unearth the truth surrounding Byrd’s murder.
Johnson said McCrummen had originally come to the area to write about the scandal involving a photo of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam in blackface. She learned about Byrd’s lynching and thought it was a good story to tell.
After her article ran, publishing houses and movie producers were quick to contact Johnson, wanting to buy the rights to his story. But if he had sold them, he would have had no control over how the material was handled. So, he decided to write a book and publish it.
In addition to details about the lynching, Johnson writes about other facets of the story. He tells about one family member of the mob telling him about a pistol that her mother was asked to keep. Later, a man demanded the pistol from her. She asked her mother why he wanted the pistol.
“That’s the pistol that killed Raymond Byrd,” her mother told her.
In the book, there is a photo of a piece of rope used to bound Byrd’s hands. Johnson thinks the man who gave it to him was a relative of a mob family member. The rope now rests at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.
“People used to take bits of rope as a souvenir of lynchings,” Johnson said. “They also took tips of fingers and toes and earlobes as souvenirs. (Mobs) have been known to put a man in fire and when he would jump out, throw him back in. So, if you can do that, taking a man’s fingertips is a minor thing.”
Johnson said his book sets the record straight.
The story dates back to 1926.
Byrd worked for a local farmer named Grover Grubb, the father of three daughters. Byrd had consensual relationships with two of Grubb’s daughters, Minnie and Essie May. Minnie became pregnant and gave birth to a daughter in July 1926. An angry Grubb demanded justice. On Aug. 7, Byrd, the married father of three, was arrested and jailed for being intimate with a white woman.
One sister refused to testify against Byrd. As a result, Byrd was charged with attempted assault against the women’s 12-year-old sister and jailed. The assault charge was not strong enough for Minnie’s father and others, some of whom donned masks and women’s clothing to conceal their identities before raiding the jail in search of Byrd.
They found him at the jail in Wytheville, where Byrd was shot above the heart and beaten before the mob pulled him out of the jail, tied him behind a car, dragged him 600 yards, carried him by car to the Charlie Brown woods near St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and hanged him with a rope.
“There are so many tales about Raymond Byrd did this, Raymond Byrd did that. Raymond Byrd didn’t do any of this stuff. Everyone says he got the sisters pregnant, but he told the jail matriarch over and over that he didn’t do it. He had affairs with the sisters, but was not the father of their children,” Johnson said. “Their mother was bedridden and their father was gone a lot, so they had no supervision. Their mother didn’t know anything about what those girls were doing.”
Johnson said the most difficult aspect of writing the book was determining what was true and what was not true. He addresses many of the rumors about Byrd, including one about Minnie giving Byrd the baby after she gave birth in an Abingdon hospital.
“Rumor is that Raymond Byrd accepted the baby from her,” he said. “What doctor or nurse would give a black man in 1926, or 2021, a white woman’s baby? I knew that was not true.”
He said Essie May said she was pregnant by Byrd, too, but no one ever saw the child. Johnson said that by studying census data, he identified a child, whom he remembers from his early years at the Wytheville Training School. He said Essie May gave the child to a black woman who later gave the child to her parents in Wytheville.
“There’s a school photo of a group of children and she stands out – right in the middle of black kids is a blonde-haired girl with chubby cheeks,” he said, adding that Essie May’s family members said that she was in and out of St. Albans until she died because she was ashamed of what she had done and blamed Raymond Byrd.”
The names used in this article are public record and can be found in the Wythe County Clerk of Courts office.
Johnson is available to speak with groups. For information on Johnson and “A Mob Gathered,” or to order the book, visit online at www.adeathmobgathered.com.The book sells for $15.95.