Saltville couple reopen restaurant

Dale has 25 years in the store business and loves to cook, Tabatha said, and he always wanted to work in a kitchen. She had owned and worked at a restaurant in Chilhowie. So they bought the diner and got to work doing a bit of renovation, including opening the hallway between the front and back areas of the building, building two bathrooms in back, and adding a screened-in porch. They plan to keep the ‘50s style décor for now.

There’s a jukebox in the back room that people are enjoying, Tabatha said. That area could previously only be entered by a door in back but is now connected to the front.

Pap’s @ East End, named for Dale’s nickname by his grandchildren and the restaurant’s location on the east end of town, opened April 16 to an enthusiastic welcome.