Saltville couple reopen restaurant

The Saltville restaurant is famous not only for its longevity (64 years) and millions of hot dogs sold, but also its brief role in a movie.
The former Edd’s Drive-In Restaurant is now Pap’s @ East End, just reopened by Dale and Tabatha Branson Jackson at the corner of East Main and Government Plant Road.
The restaurant dates back to 1957 when Edd Maiden opened it to local fanfare and many years of loyal customers.
“Edd and Margaret Maiden opened their popular hangout in 1957 and it quickly became a regular stop for the cruisers in Saltville,” said local resident Don Smith on Facebook. “It was one of the favorite nightly stops for the Hood Gang and many others. Walkups from East Main, Buckeye Street and the Government Plant kept the booths and counter stools filled. The friendly banter with Edd and Margaret was special. Edd was full of interesting tales from his younger days.”
In 2013 the business was purchased by Jackie and Ellen Branson and transformed into a 1950s style diner that in 2016 attracted the attention of a regional film producer who needed just such a location for a scene in his latest movie.
Stephen Newton of RAZAR Films in Kingsport, Tenn., found the diner while scouting Southwest Virginia and knew it was the perfect place for a scene in “A Free Man,” the second in a trilogy he filmed with award-winning results.
The diner closed again a few years ago but seemed the perfect opportunity for Dale and Tabatha who own Fred’s Trading Center right next door and two other businesses in the community – a store in Allison Gap and another known as Todd’s.
Tabatha said they had thought about renovating the store in Allison Gap to include a restaurant, but her cousin owned Edd’s so they decided that would be the better opportunity.
Dale has 25 years in the store business and loves to cook, Tabatha said, and he always wanted to work in a kitchen. She had owned and worked at a restaurant in Chilhowie. So they bought the diner and got to work doing a bit of renovation, including opening the hallway between the front and back areas of the building, building two bathrooms in back, and adding a screened-in porch. They plan to keep the ‘50s style décor for now.
There’s a jukebox in the back room that people are enjoying, Tabatha said. That area could previously only be entered by a door in back but is now connected to the front.
Pap’s @ East End, named for Dale’s nickname by his grandchildren and the restaurant’s location on the east end of town, opened April 16 to an enthusiastic welcome.
“We were not prepared for the reception. It was overwhelming,” Tabatha said. “We ran out of food at times. Some people and family members thought we were crazy to open a restaurant in the middle of a pandemic.”
“The restaurant business is dangerous at any time,” said Dale because you don’t know what kind of response you will get from the community.
But by the response they have received, they weren’t crazy at all.
“Everybody brags on us. They like the food,” Dale said. “It’s been good.”
Pap’s @ East End offers burgers and fries, original sandwiches from Tabatha’s recipes, chicken wings, salads and appetizers. They plan to have desserts soon and will have alcohol when they get the permit.
Family members are helping out with the businesses, including a daughter, son and daughter-in-law. Dale and Tabatha have four children and six grandchildren.
Hours are Sunday, 12-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and closed on Tuesday. For information, call 276-496-9798 or check them out on Facebook: Paps at East End.