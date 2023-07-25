“Location, location, location” is often cited as the number one rule in real estate.

Monday evening, owners of multiple food trucks argued that it’s also vital for their business success.

In downtown Marion, food trucks liked the North Main Street side of the now-closed King Bridge between what was once Happy’s and Dr. Heith Miller’s chiropractic office. However, problems with a food truck owner and worries about traffic and safety prompted the Town of Marion to develop a food truck park on the other side of the bridge near the town pool.

Monday, Terri Owens of Just Good Food told the Marion Town Council that customers don’t want to drive around the pool to get to the trucks. With rising food and fuel costs and weather challenges, business is hard, she said, in asking the town to allow food trucks to return the Main Street area with its high visibility.

Danielle Johnson, D’s Street Grub owner, said that she tried using the pool area parking for the better part of two years. “I really, really tried,” she said. However, she said, business isn’t good there. Recently, she’s been taking her truck to Rural Retreat and Chilhowie.

She too asked the council to allow the food trucks to gather on the Main Street side. Operating a food truck, she said, is “my dream.”

Recently, Owens said the trucks had been gathering at certain times at the former Rite Aid. “Sales tripled,” she said with the mobile eateries often selling out.

Council members and town staff had concerns about food truck customers interfering with Dr. Miller’s parking area, access in and out of the area onto Main Street, and traffic flow in the section of roadway that can quickly back up.

Town Manager Bill Rush also said guidelines would have to exist.

“We ran into problems with vendors that I wish civility would have taken care of,” he said.

He also said there’s a chance that funding could come in to repair the King Bridge, which has been closed due to safety.

Ken Heath, Marion’s community and economic development director, then offered for his office to oversee the food truck park and noted that he had drawn up regulations. Those rules included applying with the town for a space on the Main Street side, holding a town business license, being up-to-date on meals tax payments, and holding a health department certificate and proof of business insurance.

Along with abiding by those regulations, food trucks would be required to pay an annual fee of $150, which includes registration for all town-sponsored local events.

With Heath’s willingness, the council OK’d allowing the food trucks to return to Main Street side of King Bridge, which now is home to picnic tables.

In a Tuesday morning email to food truck owners, Heath said, “This is a trial run for us – if everyone gets along, is respectful of each other and of Dr. Miller’s customer parking, and traffic management doesn’t become an issue, this can be a very positive thing for us all. We appreciate you being a part of the Marion business family!”

The food truck park operating hours are listed as 8 a.m. until 11 p.m.