A Florida man who told authorities that his crew of jewelry store robbers came to Virginia because targets here are easy marks because “y’all are slow,” was sent to prison Monday.

Sean Tyler Flowers, 35, pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiring to commit a burglary. His two co-conspirators (Jonathan Morgan Flowers and Dale Louie Bennett, also from Florida) also pleaded guilty on Aug. 14. Their sentencing will be next month.

Sean Flowers was not present at the Floyd Jewelry Store robbery on June 24, 2022, during which up to $40,000 of merchandise was stolen, and two men were recorded by the store’s surveillance system.

Digital technology from Google provided the sheriff’s department a “geo-fence” that tracked the duo’s travel, phone use and more information.

That information, Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom said, was used by the Tennessee-based Regional Organized Crime Information Center to map out the suspects’ travel and other information.

Tracking of the stolen items located three pawn shops where they were sold by one of the trio of men, including S. Flowers.

Six pieces of jewelry were recovered, and the suspects were identified by fingerprints, photos and videos by the pawnshops, Branscom said.

Branscom said Crime Information Center provided a detailed map of Jonathan Flowers from June 23 to July 11, where he and Bennett were arrested in another burglary attempt, this one in Rockingham City, North Carolina.

Sean Flowers was arrested two days later by North Carolina authorities, Branscom said.

Circuit Judge Mike Fleenor sentenced Sean Flowers to six years, with a year and nine months in prison.

Jonathan Flowers and Dale Bennett are charged with grand larceny, burglary and – in Flowers’ case –having burglary tools. Their guilty pleas were accepted, and the judge will sentence them on Sept. 19.

In other cases, heard on Monday:

Tara Sambola of Roanoke pleaded guilty to petty larceny and escaping from jail by force on June 13, but Judge Fleenor deferred final disposition for two years. If she stays out of trouble for that period, the charges could be dismissed.

Randy Earl Lee Quesenberry of Indian Valley pleaded guilty for failure to make any payments on a $25,000 fee that is part of a helicopter rescue transport bill.