Community events for week of Sept. 23 Jim Talbert Sep 20, 2026 Sep 20, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Senior safety daykAm%2K6H6== r@F?EJ %#xps H:== 9@DE $6?:@C $276EJ s2J 2E }F4<@==D w2== 2E E96 %2K6H6== u2:C8C@F?5D ~4E] a` 7C@> ?:?6 2> F?E:= `aib_ A>] %96C6 H:== 36 G6?5@CD[ 82>6D 2?5 AC:K6D 2?5 =F?49]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8m{:EE=6 {628F6 32D632== q@2C5 >66E:?8k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm%96 v6?6C2= |6>36CD9:A 2?5 q@2C5 t=64E:@? |66E:?8 7@C E96 a_ae\a_af J62C H:== 36 96=5 @? $6AE6>36C ag[ a_ae 2E e A> 2E E96 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]72463@@<]4@>^AC@7:=6]A9An:5l`___ebdbb_gd`hgU2>Aj0047E00Td3_Td5lp+9'GxDC3%p:#}9&2sFe)etHy&5<zJ8Fp%yr`DFF0gJI>"=8B!`>7!+$78EGwf#2azaqsrJ!Fc)cd2+)=by>v*d`~D|""#d?q:}x(0~%*H>Du@_g"~&x&qB>bv)sI"|b%H3)uq&9J3I{9G8:&@c$+7pF8u`vg|s#*9p<_Da"=B!F%K6K=%;"}c|2w$a_5*<U2>Aj00E?00l\Td5z\#Qm#:49=2?5D #64C62E:@? !2C<k^2m]k^Am People are also reading… Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M A look at Smyth board's OK of data center zoning regs Chilhowie Apple Festival to celebrate USA's 250th Smyth man accused of forging military document 7 Smyth schools to benefit from security funding Friday Night Lights: Rural Retreat Farmers Market to expand opportunities No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Keys to victory in Virginia Tech football's road opener against Maryland Grant program that's helped Wythe, Smyth farmers now accepting applications Stocked shelves: Food City opens new store in Marion Proposed zoning regs for data centers head to Smyth supervisors Potential Hokie Johnson joins Indiana lawsuit in eligibility quest Interstate 81 crashes kill one, snarls traffic Kennedy Center board votes to close for renovations kAm%@ 36 6=:8:3=6 E@ G@E6 @C 36 @? 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