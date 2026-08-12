WCC holding theatre auditions Aug 12, 2026 Aug 12, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The WCC Theatre will be holding auditions for the fall play production on Aug. 24, 25 and 27, from 6 – 8 p.m. in Grayson Hall Snyder Auditorium at WCC’s Wytheville campus.kAm“%96 q@JD }6IE s@@C” 3J %@> vC:77:? :D 2 A=2J 23@FE 7@FC >6?E2==J 92?5:42AA65 >6? =:G:?8 F?56C E96 DFA6CG:D:@? @7 2? 62C?6DE[ 3FE :?4C62D:?8=J 3FC?65\@FE D@4:2= H@C<6C ?2>65 y24<] %96 A=2J 7@==@HD E96 52:=J =:G6D @7 E96D6 7@FC A6@A=6 H96C6 =:EE=6 E9:?8D D@>6E:>6D 364@>6 >@>6?E@FD 2?5 2C6 @7E6? G6CJ 7F??J] xE C6>:?5D FD E92E E96 92?5:42AA65[ =:<6 E96 C6DE @7 FD[ H2?E @?=J E@ =@G6[ =2F89 2?5 7:?5 D@>6 >62?:?8 2?5 AFCA@D6 :? =:76]k^Am kAmpF5:E:@?D 2C6 @A6? E@ (rr DEF56?ED[ 6>A=@J66D 2?5 4@>>F?:EJ >6>36CD] p== >2E6C:2=D 7@C E96 2F5:E:@? H:== 36 AC@G:565[ @C J@F >2J 3C:?8 2 AC6A2C65 A:646] }@ AC6G:@FD DE286 6IA6C:6?46 :D C6BF:C65 E@ 2F5:E:@?] %96C6 2C6 A2CED 7@C FA E@ ?:?6 >2=6 25F=ED 2?5 7@FC 76>2=6 25F=ED] #6962CD2=D H:== 36 EH@ E@ E9C66 6G6?:?8D 2 H66<] %9@D6 52E6D H:== 36 2??@F?465]k^Am People are also reading… Marion Police identify suspect in Friday pursuit, search 94-year-old woman's death at Va. assisted living facility ruled a homicide Upgraded crosswalks at Chilhowie schools expected to enhance student, citizen safety Chasing greatness: Hunter Trivette believes that's making connections with students Appalachian Center for Hope sees opening treatment center as just the first step SWVA's newest in-patient addiction treatment center receives license, readies to open Chilhowie food pantry receives grant that allows the nonprofit 'to dream' Award-winning author John Copenhaver kicks off Marion library's lecture series Sacred mission: Project Crossroads honors service of Howe, Becker Interest grows in transforming Saltville's Hartwood building Will winter be snowy, stormy or mild? Farmers' Almanac forecast by region Graham, Cooley to be celebrated at Second Friday ArtWalk Smyth County treasurer describes financial situation as 'perfect storm' Chilhowie explores adding vehicle charging station Baxters help downtown Marion space continue to evolve after 120 years kAmp?J@?6 :?E6C6DE65 :? 24E:?8[ 4@DEF>6D[ AC@AD[ =:89E:?8[ D@F?5[ 2?5 D6E 4@?DECF4E:@? :D H6=4@>6 E@ 2EE6?5 2F5:E:@?D] #@36CE “y@6” qFC?6EE H:== 5:C64E E96 72== a_ae A=2J] qFC?6EE 6?4@FC286D :?E6C6DE65 A6@A=6 E@ 2F5:E:@?[ 2?5 D2JD[ “x7 J@F 92G6 6G6C H2?E65 E@ 36 @? E96 DE286 F?56C E96 3C:89E =:89ED[ ?@H :D J@FC 492?46 E@ D9:?6]”k^Am kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? @C :7 J@FUCDBF@jC6 :?E6C6DE65 :? @E96C 2DA64ED @7 =:G6 E962E6C[ A=62D6 6>2:= k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@iH44E962EC6oH44]G44D]65FQmH44E962EC6oH44]G44D]65Fk^2m @C 42== afe\aab\cfhd] !6C7@C>2?46 52E6D 2C6 }@G] e[ f[ `b 2?5 `c[ 2E f A]>]k^Am 0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Special Weather Statement until FRI 2:15 PM EDT Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Wind Gusts and Localized Flooding This Afternoon Bland, others designated primary natural disaster area The U.S. Department of Agriculture is designating more localities in Virginia’s Ninth District as primary natural disaster areas due to recent… Special Weather Statement until FRI 2:45 PM EDT Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds and Heavy Rain This Afternoon Watch Now: Related Video Counties with the most gun deaths Climate change 'loading the dice' for extreme weather, says climate scientist Climate change 'loading the dice' for extreme weather, says climate scientist Could AI Forecast Your Home's Future Value? Could AI Forecast Your Home's Future Value? Flock camera scandals prompt company to make changes Flock camera scandals prompt company to make changes