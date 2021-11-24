Meadowview Elementary collects board games to give to students

MEADOWVIEW, Va. — More than 500 students at a Washington County, Virginia, elementary school will have board games to put under their Christmas trees this holiday.

The gift-giving idea started when the school’s second grade teachers asked their Facebook friends to donate new board games for their students to take home for Christmas.

The project has gotten such an overwhelming response that every student in the school may get a board game for the holiday, according to special education teacher Victoria Sullins, who became involved in the project when she, along with teachers Nicky Buckley and Samantha Kiser, helped to share the Facebook messages.

“A simple request for board games on Facebook has snowballed into a project much bigger than ever anticipated,” said Sullins, who had an epiphany to extend the program to all students in every grade at the school. Organizers of the project said they will consider sharing the games with other schools in the county if there is a surplus.

Monetary donations for the use of purchasing new board games also have been pouring in, said Sullins. As much as $400 donated last week has allowed teachers to purchase about 50 new games.