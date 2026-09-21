Alert Special Weather Statement until MON 5:30 PM EDT Sep 21, 2026 Sep 21, 2026 Updated 17 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds to Parts of Virginia This EveningWhat’s Happening:A strong thunderstorm is moving southeast at 10 mph and will impact the area until 5:30 PM EDT. The storm is currently near Nebo, approximately 8 miles southwest of Ceres.Affected Areas:Northeastern Smyth CountySoutheastern Tazewell CountySouthwestern Bland CountyNorthwestern Wythe CountyLocations including Marion, Rural Retreat, Ceres, Burkes Garden, Nebo, Marion Wytheville, and AsberrysWhat to Expect: Wind gusts up to 40 mphLocally heavy rain reducing visibilityPotential minor flooding in low-lying areasImpacts: People are also reading… Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M A look at Smyth board's OK of data center zoning regs 7 Smyth schools to benefit from security funding Chilhowie Apple Festival to celebrate USA's 250th Smyth man accused of forging military document Friday Night Lights: Rural Retreat Farmers Market to expand opportunities No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Keys to victory in Virginia Tech football's road opener against Maryland Grant program that's helped Wythe, Smyth farmers now accepting applications Stocked shelves: Food City opens new store in Marion Interstate 81 crashes kill one, snarls traffic Proposed zoning regs for data centers head to Smyth supervisors College football's hottest seats: One coach's fate may already be sealed Grayson Highlands State Park hosts Fall Festival Sept. 26-27 Possible downed tree limbs and unsecured objects being blown aroundWater ponding on roadways and standing water in low-lying areasMinor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas with poor drainageSafety Tips:If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building.Drivers should slow down and use caution to avoid hydroplaning.Avoid flooded roads and be cautious of reduced visibility.When to Check Back: Monitor weather.gov or swvatoday.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Special Weather Statement until TUE 1:15 AM EDT Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Gusty Winds and Localized Flooding Overnight Watch Now: Related Video Fall starts Sept. 22, but the autumn equinox actually happens late in the day Midterm elections: Trump looms large over 2026 vote as Democrats eye gains Midterm elections: Trump looms large over 2026 vote as Democrats eye gains US And China Discuss AI Safety Plan Ahead Of Trump-Xi Summit US And China Discuss AI Safety Plan Ahead Of Trump-Xi Summit The 10 safest cities in the United States The 10 safest cities in the United States