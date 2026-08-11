Alert Special Weather Statement until TUE 4:15 PM EDT Aug 11, 2026 Aug 11, 2026 Updated 2 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Gusty Winds This AfternoonWhat’s Happening:A line of strong thunderstorms is moving southeast at 50 mph, expected to impact the region through 4:15 PM EDT.Affected Areas:Southeastern Pulaski CountyFloyd CountyCarroll CountyNorthern Henry CountySoutheastern Roanoke CountyNorthern Pittsylvania CountyNorthwestern Halifax CountySouthwestern Bedford CountySouthern Wythe CountyFranklin CountyPatrick CountySouthern Montgomery CountyNorthern City of Martinsville What to Expect:Wind gusts up to 50 mph.Locally heavy rain reducing visibility.Potential for minor flooding in low-lying areas. People are also reading… Marion Police identify suspect in Friday pursuit, search Interest grows in transforming Saltville's Hartwood building Sacred mission: Project Crossroads honors service of Howe, Becker Chilhowie food pantry receives grant that allows the nonprofit 'to dream' Appalachian Center for Hope sees opening treatment center as just the first step Award-winning author John Copenhaver kicks off Marion library's lecture series SWVA's newest in-patient addiction treatment center receives license, readies to open Smyth County treasurer describes financial situation as 'perfect storm' One juvenile dies, four students injured in car crash on 2nd day of school in Orange County 5 things to watch as Virginia Tech opens training camp Baxters help downtown Marion space continue to evolve after 120 years Car Tax relief rate continues to decline Stafford County deputy faces charges of reckless driving and manslaughter Smyth County to close trash collection stations an additional day Trump signs orders to limit US birthright citizenship Impacts:Possible downed tree limbs and unsecured objects blown around.Ponding of water on roadways and standing water in areas of poor drainage.Safety Tips:Seek shelter indoors if outdoors.Drive cautiously, slow down to avoid hydroplaning.Avoid flooded roads and low-lying areas prone to flooding.When to Check Back: Monitor weather.gov or swvatoday.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Trump Aide Shares Photo With Jeanine Pirro After Claims President Was Furious Over Reflecting Pool Incident Practical Tips for Helping Pets Adjust to a New Home Practical Tips for Helping Pets Adjust to a New Home El Niño, Polar Vortex: What Old Farmer's Almanac says about winter El Niño, Polar Vortex: What Old Farmer's Almanac says about winter Europe Braces for Another Heatwave as Drought Deepens Europe Braces for Another Heatwave as Drought Deepens