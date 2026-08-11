Alert Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 7:03 PM EDT until TUE 8:15 PM EDT Aug 11, 2026 43 mins ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Severe Thunderstorms Bringing Damaging Winds Until 8:15 PM EDTWhat’s Happening:A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 8:15 PM EDT. Severe thunderstorms are moving southeast at 40 mph, with radar indicating potential wind gusts up to 60 mph.Affected Areas:Northwestern Pulaski County, VAGiles County, VANorthern Smyth County, VATazewell County, VABland County, VANorthern Wythe County, VASummers County, WVMercer County, WVWestern Monroe County, WVWhat to Expect: Wind gusts up to 60 mph.Potential for minor hail.Impacts:Damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.Power outages and travel disruptions may occur. People are also reading… Marion Police identify suspect in Friday pursuit, search Interest grows in transforming Saltville's Hartwood building Sacred mission: Project Crossroads honors service of Howe, Becker Chilhowie food pantry receives grant that allows the nonprofit 'to dream' Appalachian Center for Hope sees opening treatment center as just the first step Award-winning author John Copenhaver kicks off Marion library's lecture series SWVA's newest in-patient addiction treatment center receives license, readies to open Smyth County treasurer describes financial situation as 'perfect storm' One juvenile dies, four students injured in car crash on 2nd day of school in Orange County 5 things to watch as Virginia Tech opens training camp Baxters help downtown Marion space continue to evolve after 120 years Car Tax relief rate continues to decline Stafford County deputy faces charges of reckless driving and manslaughter Smyth County to close trash collection stations an additional day Trump signs orders to limit US birthright citizenship Safety Tips:Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.Stay away from windows.Avoid driving through storm-impacted areas if possible.Please report any hail or wind damage to the National Weather Service by calling 1-866-215-4324 or sharing on their Facebook page or on X.When to Check Back: Monitor weather.gov or swvatoday.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Trump Aide Shares Photo With Jeanine Pirro After Claims President Was Furious Over Reflecting Pool Incident Practical Tips for Helping Pets Adjust to a New Home Practical Tips for Helping Pets Adjust to a New Home El Niño, Polar Vortex: What Old Farmer's Almanac says about winter El Niño, Polar Vortex: What Old Farmer's Almanac says about winter Europe Braces for Another Heatwave as Drought Deepens Europe Braces for Another Heatwave as Drought Deepens