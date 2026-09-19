Alert Special Weather Statement until SAT 7:45 PM EDT Sep 19, 2026 Sep 19, 2026 Updated 9 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Gusty Winds and Minor Flooding This EveningWhat’s Happening:A line of strong thunderstorms is moving southeast at 5 mph across the region. The storms are expected to impact the area through 7:45 PM EDT.Affected Areas:South Central Wythe CountyNorthwestern Carroll CountyEastern Grayson CountyWhat to Expect:Wind gusts up to 40 mph.Locally heavy rainfall reducing visibility.Ponding of water on roadways and minor flooding in low-lying areas. Impacts:Potential for tree limbs to be knocked down.Unsecured objects may be blown around.Minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas with poor drainage. People are also reading… Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance A look at Smyth board's OK of data center zoning regs Smyth man accused of forging military document Chilhowie Apple Festival to celebrate USA's 250th No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Friday Night Lights: Rural Retreat Farmers Market to expand opportunities Keys to victory in Virginia Tech football's road opener against Maryland Stocked shelves: Food City opens new store in Marion Virginia Tech's James Franklin values recruiting in Maryland Proposed zoning regs for data centers head to Smyth supervisors Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration Brandyn Hillman leads No. 25 Virginia football in blowout win over FCS Norfolk State Potential Hokie Johnson joins Indiana lawsuit in eligibility quest Grant program that's helped Wythe, Smyth farmers now accepting applications David Hoffmann: Local news can bring communities together Safety Tips:If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building.Drivers should slow down and exercise caution to avoid hydroplaning.Avoid areas prone to flooding and do not drive through flooded roads.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or swvatoday.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Special Weather Statement until SAT 9:00 AM EDT Patchy Dense Fog Affecting Morning Commute Watch Now: Related Video Denmark leaders cautiously optimistic over Trump’s Greenland deal announcement Trump says United States and Denmark reach deal to bolster U.S. military in Greenland | Chapman-0900 Trump says United States and Denmark reach deal to bolster U.S. military in Greenland | Chapman-0900 Judge orders Trump to give 30-day notice before any demolition of Kennedy Center Judge orders Trump to give 30-day notice before any demolition of Kennedy Center Who Is Robert Kraft, The Pro-Israel Billionare Who Ousted Macklemore? Who Is Robert Kraft, The Pro-Israel Billionare Who Ousted Macklemore?