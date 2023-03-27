Talking with Bill Leighty, former Virginia Chief of Staff for Govs. Kaine and Warner, last November was a tremendous way to commemorate my 900th column as well as the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, whom he had met during her 2007 visit to the Commonwealth. Leighty was kind enough to send me a chapter on his planning Her Majesty’s visit and their unforgettable meeting, which came from his forthcoming memoir, Capitol Secrets: An Insider’s View of a Life of Public Leadership.

He would meet his future wife Marti at Denbigh High School in Newport News, where he was a school newspaper and yearbook photographer. His wife was the editor of both.

“Our relationship began with her giving me assignments and deadlines,” he recalls. “In the ensuing 50 years, that hasn’t changed at all.”

The chapter was so entertaining. I couldn’t wait to read the rest of the book. You can imagine my excitement at finally being able to read Capitol Secrets in its entirety. As expected, Leighty describes the ups and downs of his life and career with his impeccable sense of humor and vast intellect. His love for Virginia, serving others, and his family are evident from his opening words and remains a resonate theme throughout.

That sense of humor often led to trouble as a smart-aleck, but clever, Marine in exchanges with his lieutenant. For instance, with everyone else at attention upon the commanding officer’s entrance, Leighty dropped to the floor to, as he explained, “to look for the morale, Sir!”

“Did you ever wonder why, if democracy is such an idealized form of governance, we must use a dictatorship to defend it?" he asked him in the same exchange.

The officer responded by giving Leighty 30 days of guard duty at a remote radar site.

Leighty’s political career consisted of working under a dozen Virginia governor’s beginning in 1978, when he joined the Virginia Department of Taxation as a research economist. Governor John Dalton kept him busy in the Department of Taxation and on special projects during his term.

While in college, a professor had suggested Leighty help a fellow Marine in his campaign to become the lieutenant governor of Virginia. His name was Chuck Robb, who kept Leighty on as a campaign volunteer for his gubernatorial election. He was then appointed as an analyst on the Senate Finance Committee by Virginia Senator Ed Willey, the man Leighty considers the greatest mentor of his life. By the way, a later chairman of the House of Delegates Finance Committee during the same time was Wytheville’s own Archie Campbell, with whom Leighty also interacted with regularly.

From there, he joined the cabinet of Governor Gerald Baliles as Deputy Secretary of Transportation and Public Safety, which he called the most enlightening job he ever had. Called the “miracle man” of the Baliles administration, the governor presented him with the pen he used to sign the agreements creating the Northern Virginia commuter rail project, the Virginia Railway Express. He was also presented with a map of the road network of Virginia, another project in which Leighty’s insight was instrumental. During Doug Wilder’s governorship, Leighty served as the Deputy Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. Leighty then served as Assistant Director of the Commission on Government Reform under George Allen. Jim Gilmore appointed him to both the Commission on Performance Management and the University of Mary Washington Board of Visitors.

The peak of Leighty’s professional career came in 2002, when a newly elected Gov. Mark Warner made him his Chief of Staff, a position he would continue to hold with Gov. Tim Kaine. Though Leighty officially retired in late 2007, he continued to remain on staff as a Transition Team Member for Governor Bob McDonnell and on the Board of Trustees for the Virginia Retirement System under Terry McAuliffe, rounding out his nearly half-century of service to the Commonwealth.

His term as Chief of Staff was a tumultuous one. He called his inaugural year one of “unrelenting disasters” beginning with the murders of three law school students in Grundy, a devastating tire fire near Roanoke, and the bird flu, which affected more than 200 of Virginia’s 950 poultry farms. Then came the D.C. Sniper incident, Hurricanes Isabel and Katrina, then the unimaginable tragedy of the Virginia Tech shooting on April 16, 2007. In discussing this disaster, Leighty told me in November, he still becomes emotional. For his impeccable handling of the disasters and for his support of the Virginia National Guard during Operation Enduring Freedom, Leighty was awarded the Virginia Distinguished Services Medal.

Leighty closes his book offering ten key lessons to a successful life in public service, followed by a reflective epilogue reminding readers that service to the public can reap no great personal benefit except that of a cheerful heart. The Marine Corps motto “Improvise, Adapt, Overcome” has served as a lifelong creed for Leighty as well. Combined with his own self-confidence, he attributes his success to his viewing every barrier as an opportunity to raise the bar, rather than as an impassible wall of defeat.

Though Bill Leighty and I have led very different lives, reading his life story served as a personal inspiration to me to never give up. Too often, it seems the odds are too heavily stacked against me that I feel defeated before I begin. Leighty has brought vibrant color into what can often be described as a gray world by reminding us that no matter the situation, life is truly wonderful, even more so if you have fun along the way.