Tazewell County drug task force seizes money, drugs and weapons

The Commonwealth’s Attorney said the bust is firm evidence that law enforcement is working hard to get drugs off the street. He also reiterated a message he sent to drug dealers last year, “Stop and Stop now.

We will catch you. We will not rest until we are successful,’ he said. Sheriff Hieatt said he couldn’t be more proud of the work done by the drug task force. He said that was just a portion of the drugs coming into the county.

Hieatt said meth is quickly overtaking pain pills as the number one problem drug. Hieatt said the problem is being attacked every day by several agencies. “People didn’t see the officers that were working on this but here is the outcome’ he said.

Richlands Police Chief Jerry Gilbert said the pictures represented lives being saved. Gilbert said his officers administer Narcan daily to bring people back to life that has overdosed. Plaster said names of the defendants were not being released in an effort to keep the defendants families safe.

He said these defendants were selling drugs as a business and were not users. He said the ones arrested decided to go big and made contact with a cartel.