New principals appointed at Graham and Richlands High Schools

Tazewell, Va. – There will be new faces in the top job at two of the three county high schools come July 1.

Joanne Young moves from assistant principal at Graham High and Patrick Buckner, who was a teacher at Graham, takes her place as assistant principal. Rickie Vencill replaces Kim Ringstaff as principal at Richlands.

Derrick Smith moves from assistant principal at Tazewell Middle to replace Vencill as assistant principal at Tazewell High. Heather Larimer, who has been a teacher at Tazewell High, replaces Smith at TMS.

Melett Smith takes the top job at Tazewell Primary and Kevin Law will be a new assistant principal at Graham Middle School. Long time Richlands teacher and coach, Ronnie Davis was transferred to Graham where he will become the new athletic director.

[The complete list of changes is below]

Law, Kevin Graham Middle / Assistant Principal 08/03/2021

