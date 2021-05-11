New principals appointed at Graham and Richlands High Schools

Tazewell, Va. – There will be new faces in the top job at two of the three county high schools come July 1.
Joanne Young moves from assistant principal at Graham High and Patrick Buckner, who was a teacher at Graham, takes her place as assistant principal. Rickie Vencill replaces Kim Ringstaff as principal at Richlands.
Derrick Smith moves from assistant principal at Tazewell Middle to replace Vencill as assistant principal at Tazewell High. Heather Larimer, who has been a teacher at Tazewell High, replaces Smith at TMS.
Melett Smith takes the top job at Tazewell Primary and Kevin Law will be a new assistant principal at Graham Middle School. Long time Richlands teacher and coach, Ronnie Davis was transferred to Graham where he will become the new athletic director.
[The complete list of changes is below]
APPOINTMENTS
Law, Kevin Graham Middle / Assistant Principal 08/03/2021
TRANSFERS
Bailey, Molinda From: Tazewell Primary/Dudley Primary / Teacher
To: Tazewell Primary / Teacher 08/17/2021
Belcher, Trinity From: Tazewell Intermediate/Dudley Primary/
Graham Intermediate / Teacher
To: Cedar Bluff Elementary / Librarian 08/10/2021
Buchanan, Lindsay From: Cedar Bluff Elementary /Teacher
To: Richlands Elementary / Assistant Principal 08/03/2021
Buckner, Patrick From: Graham High / Teacher
To: Graham High / Assistant Principal 07/01/2021
Collins, Bethany From: Richlands Elementary / Assistant Principal
To: Richlands Elementary / Principal 07/01/2021
Ronnie Davis From: Richlands Middle / Teacher
To: Graham High / Teacher 08/17/2021
Deel, Stephanie From: Tazewell Intermediate / Teacher
To: Tazewell Primary / Teacher 08/17/2021
Goodman, Kelly From: Richlands High / Secretary
To: Central Office / Accounts Payable Clerk 07/01/2021
Hilt, Tamyra From: Tazewell High / Teacher
To: Tazewell Middle / Teacher 08/17/2021
Holt, Brittany From: Abbs Valley Elementary / Teacher
To: Dudley Primary / Teacher 08/17/2021
Larimer, Heather From: Tazewell High / Teacher
To: Tazewell Middle / Assistant Principal 08/03/2021
Lowe, Chad From: Richlands High / Teacher
To: Tazewell High / Teacher 08/17/2021
Myers, Kayla From: Central Office / Public Relations/
Communication Specialist
To: Central Office / Human Resources Clerk 07/01/2021
Ross, Shawn From: Tazewell Intermediate / Teacher
To: Tazewell Intermediate/Tazewell Primary /
Assistant Principal 08/03/2021
Smith, Derick From: Tazewell Middle / Assistant Principal
To: Tazewell High / Assistant Principal 07/01/2021
Smith, Melett From: Tazewell Intermediate/ Tazewell Primary /
Assistant Principal
To: Tazewell Primary / Principal 07/01/2021
Taylor, Christian Eads From: Richlands Middle / Teacher
To: Richlands High / Teacher 08/17/2021
Thompson, Beth From: Graham Middle / ITRT Teacher
To: Tazewell Primary / Teacher 08/17/2021
Thompson, Molly From: Cedar Bluff Elementary / Teacher
To: Tazewell Primary / Teacher 08/17/2021
Vencill, Rickie From: Tazewell High / Assistant Principal
To: Richlands High / Principal 07/01/2021
Waschler, Diane From: Graham Intermediate / Development Asst.
To: Graham Intermediate / Secretary 07/01/2021
Young, Joanne From: Graham High / Assistant Principal
To: Graham High / Principal 07/01/2021
RESIGNATIONS
Blanton, Zeda Richlands High / Custodian 05/10/2021
Bradford, Alexandra Richlands Elementary / School Nurse 06/07/2021
Brown, Landon Tazewell High / Teacher 06/07/2021
Comer, Stephen Graham Middle / Assistant Principal 07/01/2021
Dawson, Linda Abbs Valley Elementary / PT Cafeteria-Cook 06/07/2021
Dye, Allison Graham Middle / PT Cafeteria-Cook 04/19/2021
Dye, Emily Tazewell Primary / Teacher 06/07/2021
Jennings, Jackson Graham Middle / Teacher 06/07/2021
Mullins, Stephanie Richlands Elementary / Teacher 06/07/2021
RETIREMENTS
Beavers, Beverly Central Office / Human Resources Clerk 07/01/2021
Davis, Karen Richlands Elementary / Teacher 07/01/2021
Moore, Julie Richlands Elementary / Teacher 07/01/2021
Rife, Michelle Richlands High / Teacher 07/01/2021
Ringstaff, Kimberly Richlands High / Principal 07/01/2021
Smith, Sharon Tazewell Primary / Teacher 07/01/2021