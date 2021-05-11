 Skip to main content
New principals appointed at Graham and Richlands High Schools
Tazewell, Va. – There will be new faces in the top job at two of the three county high schools come July 1.

Joanne Young moves from assistant principal at Graham High and Patrick Buckner, who was a teacher at Graham, takes her place as assistant principal. Rickie Vencill replaces Kim Ringstaff as principal at Richlands.

Derrick Smith moves from assistant principal at Tazewell Middle to replace Vencill as assistant principal at Tazewell High. Heather Larimer, who has been a teacher at Tazewell High, replaces Smith at TMS.

Melett Smith takes the top job at Tazewell Primary and Kevin Law will be a new assistant principal at Graham Middle School.  Long time Richlands teacher and coach, Ronnie Davis was transferred to Graham where he will become the new athletic director.

[The complete list of changes is below]

APPOINTMENTS

Law, Kevin                              Graham Middle / Assistant Principal                              08/03/2021

TRANSFERS

Bailey, Molinda                                    From:  Tazewell Primary/Dudley Primary / Teacher      

                                                To:  Tazewell Primary / Teacher                                                08/17/2021

Belcher, Trinity                         From:  Tazewell Intermediate/Dudley Primary/

                                                            Graham Intermediate / Teacher

                                                To:  Cedar Bluff Elementary / Librarian                         08/10/2021

Buchanan, Lindsay                    From:  Cedar Bluff Elementary /Teacher

                                                To:  Richlands Elementary / Assistant Principal              08/03/2021

Buckner, Patrick                       From:  Graham High / Teacher

                                                To:  Graham High / Assistant Principal                           07/01/2021

Collins, Bethany                        From:  Richlands Elementary / Assistant Principal

                                                To:  Richlands Elementary / Principal                             07/01/2021

Ronnie Davis                            From:  Richlands Middle / Teacher

                                                To:  Graham High / Teacher                                          08/17/2021

Deel, Stephanie                                    From:  Tazewell Intermediate / Teacher

                                                To:  Tazewell Primary / Teacher                                                08/17/2021

Goodman, Kelly                       From:  Richlands High / Secretary

                                                To:  Central Office / Accounts Payable Clerk                07/01/2021

Hilt, Tamyra                             From:  Tazewell High / Teacher

                                                To:  Tazewell Middle / Teacher                                     08/17/2021

Holt, Brittany                            From:  Abbs Valley Elementary / Teacher                    

                                                To:  Dudley Primary / Teacher                                      08/17/2021

Larimer, Heather                      From:  Tazewell High / Teacher

                                                To:  Tazewell Middle / Assistant Principal                      08/03/2021

Lowe, Chad                             From:  Richlands High / Teacher

                                                To:  Tazewell High / Teacher                                         08/17/2021

Myers, Kayla                           From:  Central Office / Public Relations/

                                                            Communication Specialist

                                                To:  Central Office / Human Resources Clerk                07/01/2021

Ross, Shawn                            From:  Tazewell Intermediate / Teacher

                                                To:  Tazewell Intermediate/Tazewell Primary /

                                                       Assistant Principal                                                  08/03/2021

Smith, Derick                           From:  Tazewell Middle / Assistant Principal

                                                To:  Tazewell High / Assistant Principal                         07/01/2021

Smith, Melett                            From:  Tazewell Intermediate/ Tazewell Primary /

                                                            Assistant Principal

                                                To:  Tazewell Primary / Principal                                   07/01/2021

Taylor, Christian Eads               From:  Richlands Middle / Teacher

                                                To:  Richlands High / Teacher                                       08/17/2021

Thompson, Beth                       From:  Graham Middle / ITRT Teacher

                                                To:  Tazewell Primary / Teacher                                                08/17/2021

Thompson, Molly                     From:  Cedar Bluff Elementary / Teacher          

                                                To:  Tazewell Primary / Teacher                                                08/17/2021

Vencill, Rickie                          From:  Tazewell High / Assistant Principal

                                                To:  Richlands High / Principal                                       07/01/2021

Waschler, Diane                       From:  Graham Intermediate / Development Asst.

                                                To:  Graham Intermediate / Secretary                            07/01/2021

Young, Joanne                          From:  Graham High / Assistant Principal          

                                                To:  Graham High / Principal                                         07/01/2021

 

 

 

 

RESIGNATIONS

Blanton, Zeda                           Richlands High / Custodian                                           05/10/2021

Bradford, Alexandra                 Richlands Elementary / School Nurse                            06/07/2021

Brown, Landon                                    Tazewell High / Teacher                                                06/07/2021

Comer, Stephen                                   Graham Middle / Assistant Principal                              07/01/2021

Dawson, Linda                         Abbs Valley Elementary / PT Cafeteria-Cook               06/07/2021

Dye, Allison                              Graham Middle / PT Cafeteria-Cook                            04/19/2021

Dye, Emily                                Tazewell Primary / Teacher                                           06/07/2021

Jennings, Jackson                     Graham Middle / Teacher                                             06/07/2021

Mullins, Stephanie                     Richlands Elementary / Teacher                                     06/07/2021

RETIREMENTS

Beavers, Beverly                      Central Office / Human Resources Clerk                                   07/01/2021

Davis, Karen                            Richlands Elementary / Teacher                                     07/01/2021

Moore, Julie                             Richlands Elementary / Teacher                                     07/01/2021

Rife, Michelle                           Richlands High / Teacher                                              07/01/2021

Ringstaff, Kimberly                   Richlands High / Principal                                              07/01/2021

Smith, Sharon                           Tazewell Primary / Teacher                                           07/01/2021

Smith, Tamara                          Dudley Primary / Teacher                                             07/01/2021

Tatum, Sandra                          Richlands High / Teacher                                              07/01/2021

