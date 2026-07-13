Centerpiece Top Story Warrior and Poet: Bland County veteran's poem part of state anthology SPorter Jul 13, 2026 Jul 13, 2026 0 Josiah Jack, a veteran, carpenter, poet and film artist, takes a moment to check out the poetry collection in the Bland County Public Library. SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter Living next to a bus station in Philadelphia, a robotic announcer would often awaken Josiah Jack and his wife in the wee hours of the morning as it offered announcements.kAm“xE H2D >25?6DD 2?5 H6 H2?E65 A6246[” 96 AC@4=2:>65]k^AmkAmpD E96 4@FA=6 C67=64E65 @? H96C6 E96J H2?E65 E@ >@G6[ E96J AC676CC65 D@>6H96C6 E96J’5 ?6G6C 366?] %@ 86E 4=@D6C E@ E96:C A6C764E =@42E:@?[ E96J 2=D@ 3682? 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E@ 4@?DEC2:? A6@A=6]k^Am kAmy@D:29 y24< D2:5 96 AFED 9:D 7@4FD @? y6DFD’ =@G6 4@>>2?5>6?ED] w6’D 2=D@ BF:4< E@ ?@E6 E92E z:?8 s2G:5 H2D 2 H2CC:@C 2?5 2 A@6E]k^Am kAmp >6>36C @7 E96 ':C8:?:2 !@6ECJ $@4:6EJ[ y@D:29 y24< A=2?D E@ <66A 4C62E:?8 A@6>D]k^AmkAm!@6ECJ[ 96 D2:5[ “5C2HD 7C@> E92E :?7:?:E6 H6== @7 J@FC D@F=]”k^AmkAm%9C@F89@FE E96 :?E6CG:6H[ y@D:29 y24< C6EFC?65 E@ @?6 DE2E6>6?E >F=E:A=6 E:>6Di “!FE J@FC 92?5 @? E96 A6?[ ?@E E96 A:DE@=]”k^Am Writer’s note: If you are considering suicide or need help with a mental health crisis, please call or text 988. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. 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