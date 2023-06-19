Jacob Gordon is working 90 to 95 hours a week. Without hesitation, he recently declared, “I’m lucky.”

About two months ago, Gordon opened Gordo’s Brick Oven Pizza on Allison Gap Road in Saltville. “It’s been a hit so far,” the young entrepreneur said. With a quiet awareness of his fortune, Gordon said, “The reception has exceeded my expectations.”

The community where he grew up has indeed supported Gordon. The second weekend Gordo’s was open, the eatery had to limit orders to walk-in customers only. “We still did 300 pizzas,” he noted. Though much improved now, he acknowledged that early on wait times could be three to four hours due to demand and working out the kinks of a new operation.

In the restaurant’s first weeks, Gordon said, he and his staff of six were making 250 to 300 dough balls a day.

At the end of their first month, Gordo’s had sold 4,000 pizzas.

Beyond the local community, folks are traveling from throughout the region to sample the eatery’s traditional and not-so-traditional pizzas. One North Carolina family learned about Gordo’s on Facebook and made the journey to try the pizza.

Traditional & unique piesAs one would expect from a pizzeria, pepperoni, supreme, meat lovers and like are on the menu, but so is a cheeseburger pie and a sesame chicken one.

The cheeseburger pizza, which features dill pickles, is among Gordo’s bestsellers, outdoing many of the traditional flavors and attracting repeat customers. Part of the secret, he said, is a little liquid smoke in the pie’s special sauce to create a grilled flavor.

The sesame chicken pie, which Gordon has never seen elsewhere, has developed a fan base too. He developed the idea by asking himself: “How do you transform the ingredients?”

Then, he said, “something clicked.”

Gordon knows he carries the genes of exceptional cooks. One of his great-grandfathers operated a flour mill and his daughter, Gordon’s Clinchburg grandmother “was a phenomenal cook,” who passed on her skills and talents to his mother.

Gordon also grew up watching the late Anthony Bourdain, a renowned chef, author and television personality, who traveled the globe telling the stories of people and their food. Gordon was inspired and influenced by the chef’s attitude toward food. He might travel to a poor village, eat with the people, and declare it some of the best food he’d ever eaten, Gordon recalled.

From grocery stores to restaurants, Gordon said, he’s spent a good bit of time working with food. He learned from those experiences, often thinking, “If it was me, I’d do it this way.”

His wayWhat is his Gordon’s way?

Immediately, he said, “I care.”

He also declared, “My heart’s in it.”

And, Gordon noted, “My name is on the line.”

From his family to Bourdain to his experience, Gordon also has taken in a vital lesson: “In food, the ingredients make all the difference.”

For Gordo’s, he said, “We’re willing to pay more for quality ingredients.”

Among those quality ingredients is Bacio cheese, an Italian creation that combines mozzarella with buffalo milk.

There’s only one canned tomato that Gordon likes to use and he tries to buy his fresh vegetables locally.

Fifty-lb. bags of flour line a rear wall ready to be transformed into dough.

The equipment also makes a difference. Gordon ordered a made-to-order pizza oven from Italy. It took six months for the oven to make its way to Saltville.

Gordon compared the oven to a cast-iron skillet. The bricks, he explained, gain flavor over time and the oven produces a crisp crust “that you can’t get from a conveyor oven.”

With two shelves, the oven can bake 10 pizzas at a time.

“It’s a big investment, but I believe it will pay off with time,” said Gordon.

In addition to quality ingredients and equipment, Gordon emphasizes cleanliness, noting both thorough daily cleans and deep cleans. “It doesn’t matter if you’re selling filet mignon,” he said, “if it’s dirty people won’t come back.”

“Every little detail makes a difference,” he said.

A community

success storyGordon understands the details of his path from burnt-out employee to business owner.

He gained his knowledge of restaurant work in a variety of eateries as he moved from job to job. He even worked in factories as he got caught in a cycle of not feeling like he had a purpose, burning out and quitting.

He began to imagine a pizza place where he “could serve up like I wanted to,” Gordon remembered. To him, pizza is a versatile food that will feed an entire family.

He talked to his dad. They developed a business plan, and, Gordon said, “a few years later and here we are.”

The work actually began two years ago at another location, but when the Allison Gap site opened up and the owner gave him a good deal, Gordon knew it was the perfect spot. Connecting people to downtown Saltville and nearby Tumbling Creek, he said, “This road is busy.”

The former garage took a year to renovate with Gordon and his father doing all the work, but Gordon wouldn’t want to operate anywhere else. “It’s really nice to knowing most every face that comes in the door,” he said.

Gordon doesn’t take credit for his success. He gives the nod to his family and his community.

Opening the restaurant, he said, “is definitely a leap of faith. It’s scary.” However, he knew he had support.

“My mom, dad, and wife really supported me,” Gordon said, noting that his wife, Chelsey, carried the family’s financial load while he renovated and prepped the business.

“My name may be out front, but… I don’t believe in self-made,” he declared.

He doesn’t expect to get rich monetarily with a pizzeria, but, Gordon said, “It’s really nice to see someone enjoy something I made.”

He even envisions turning Gordo’s over to his now 1-year-old son one day.

The Look

Gordo’s lobby, Gordon said, reflects “my personality.” From the Beatles to Woodstock, visitors will find images that give a nod to classic rock. “I listen to everything, but I like the ‘60s and ‘70s rock ‘n’ roll.”

A vintage Pepsi machine, he said, has been a big hit.

While Gordon has lost 18 lbs. since the restaurant opened and the couple is expecting another baby, he wants his customers to feel relaxed even if he’s not.

From Walter Cronkite to historic newspaper editions, the lobby even offers a nod to news gathering. One newspaper’s top headline declares: “We Walk on the Moon – A Leap for Mankind.”

For his headline, Gordon may have offered it when, he said “Gordo’s “is the perfect storm of my community.”