Centerpiece Top Story 'Scrapper' Broady: King's speeches still issue call to action SPorter Jun 25, 2026 14 mins ago 0 1 of 4 During a Sunday presentation at Marion's Lincoln Theatre, Arthur “Scrapper” Broady brought his perspective to Martin Luther King's "I Have a Dream Speech". Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Arthur “Scrapper” Broady described the March on Washington as this country’s greatest demonstration for justice. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Arthur “Scrapper” Broady explained how the "I Have a Dream" speech almost never happened. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger After his presentation, Arthur “Scrapper” Broady talked with audience members in the Lincoln's lobby. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter By reflecting on two speeches delivered by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a storyteller left his Marion audience with a challenge Sunday afternoon.kAmp |2C:@? ?2E:G6[ pCE9FC “$4C2AA6C” qC@25J ?@H =:G6D :? #:49=2?5[ (2D9:?8E@?] w6 C6EFC?65 E@ 9:D 9@>6E@H? 7@C E96 4@>>F?:EJ’D yF?6E66?E9 4@>>6>@C2E:@?] w6 E@@< E@ E96 {:?4@=? %962EC6’D DE286] w6 C6>6>36C65 DA6?5:?8 >2?J 9@FCD @7 9:D J@FE9 :? E96 E962EC6[ E9@F89 E96?[ 3642FD6 @7 9:D C246[ 96 H2D C6DEC:4E65 E@ E96 32=4@?J] x? E96 =2EE6C `he_D[ qC@25J D2:5 2== A6@A=6 4@F=5 D:E :? 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