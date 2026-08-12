Graham, Auburn earn wins at Bank of Marion Invitational Aug 12, 2026 Aug 12, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Graham and Auburn came out on top of a 19-team field on Monday’s Bank of Marion Invitational held at Holston Hills Golf Course.kAm%96 E@FC?2>6?E H2D 5:G:565 :?E@ r=2DD ` D49@@=D 2?5 r=2DD a] vC292>[ E96 @G6C2== H:??6C[ H@? E96 r=2DD a 5:G:D:@?[ H9:=6 pF3FC?[ @G6C2== :? D64@?5 A=246[ H@? E96 r=2DD ` 5:G:D:@?]k^AmkAmvC292> 7:?:D965 H:E9 ahb A@:?ED] q2:=6J v@@5D@? 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