Chilhowie downs Tigers Allen Gregory May 18, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 1 of 3 Chilhowie's Jayden Schwartz leaps up to catch the ball before throwing to first base for an out against Patrick Henry. Emily Ball Chilhowie's Brent Kilbourne catches a fly ball at Patrick Henry on Friday evening. Emily Ball Rural Retreat catcher Hunter Rollyson reaches for the out on Chilhowie runner Noah Nash during the Region 1D championship at Abingdon High School. Emily Ball photos, Bristol Herald Courier Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Allen Gregory It’s been a painful time for Chilhowie baseball player Noah Nash, but the senior experienced some joy Friday night.kAm%96 DE@CJ 3682? =2DE H66< H96? }2D9 DF776C65 2 CFAEFC65 62C5CF> :? 2 7C62< :?;FCJ]k^AmkAm“x 925 ;FDE 7:?:D965 >J ;@3 2E $>JE9 r@F?EJ q2C36== H96? x 244:56?E2==J ;2>>65 2 "\E:A :?E@ >J C:89E 62C[” }2D9 D2:5] “%96 "\E:A 8@E DEF4< 2?5 x 925 E@ EH:DE :E @FE] %96C6 H2D 3=@@5 2== @G6C 2?5 x 76=E 2 AC6EEJ 8@@5 2>@F?E @7 A2:?]”k^AmkAm}2D9 H2:E65 F?E:= E96 6?5 @7 D49@@= @? 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