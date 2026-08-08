Marion Sons of the American Legion Squadron recruiting members Aug 8, 2026 14 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 SPorter Commander Mark Chaney, right, swears in Bill Veselik as the Sons of the American Legion squadron commander for Post 18. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Squadron #18 of the Sons of the American Legion in Marion (SAL) is recruiting new members in anticipation of energizing the organization for activities in the local community.kAm|6>36CD9:A :D @A6? E@ 2== >2=6 56D46?52?ED[ 25@AE65 D@?D[ 2?5 DE6AD@?D @7 >6>36CD @7 %96 p>6C:42? {68:@?[ 2?5 >2=6 56D46?52?ED @7 G6E6C2?D H9@ 5:65 :? D6CG:46 5FC:?8 E96 A6C:@5 @7 pAC:= e[ `h`f[ E9C@F89 }@G] ``[ `h`g[ @C 2?J E:>6 7C@> s64] f[ `hc`[ E@ 52E6[ H9@ D6CG65 9@?@C23=J[ @C H9@ 5:65 DF3D6BF6?E E@ E96:C 9@?@C23=6 5:D492C86 7C@> D6CG:46] %9:D :?4=F56D 8C2?5D@?D 2?5 8C62E\8C2?5D@?D @7 p>6C:42? {68:@? >6>36CD @C G6E6C2?D H9@ BF2=:7:65 7@C p>6C:42? {68:@? >6>36CD9:A 32D65 @? E96:C >:=:E2CJ D6CG:46] %96 6=:8:3=6 G6E6C2? ?665 ?@E 36 =:G:?8]k^Am kAm“|J =2E6 s25 D6CG65 :? E96 pC>J p:C u@C46 5FC:?8 (@C=5 (2C xx 2?5 9:D 72E96C[ >J 8C2?572E96C[ H2D 2 42C66C }2GJ >2? H9@ D6CG65 @G6CD62D 5FC:?8 (@C=5 (2C x 2?5 =2E6C :? (@C=5 (2C xx[ H96? 96 H2D C642==65 E@ 24E:G6 5FEJ[” D2:5 q:== '6D6=:<[ H9@ H2D C646?E=J :?DE2==65 2D E96 r@>>2?56C @7 $BF25C@? R`g] “q6:?8 2 >6>36C @7 E96 $@?D :D 2 AF3=:4 24<?@H=658>6?E @7 >J 72E96C’D 2?5 8C2?572E96C’D D6CG:46 E@ E96:C 4@F?ECJ[ 2?5 :E :D 2=D@ >J @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ 96=A >:=:E2CJ G6E6C2?D :? E96:C ?2>6D] $BF25C@? R`g :D ?@H D66<:?8 2C62 >6? H9@ E2<6 9F>3=6 AC:56 :? E96 >:=:E2CJ D6CG:46 @7 E96:C @H? 72>:=J >6>36CD 2?5 H9@ 2C6 :?E6C6DE65 :? 8:G:?8 324< E@ =@42= G6E6C2?D 2?5 E96:C 4@>>F?:EJ]”k^Am People are also reading… Smyth County treasurer describes financial situation as 'perfect storm' Interest grows in transforming Saltville's Hartwood building Baxters help downtown Marion space continue to evolve after 120 years Sacred mission: Project Crossroads honors service of Howe, Becker Chilhowie food pantry receives grant that allows the nonprofit 'to dream' Smyth County to close trash collection stations an additional day One juvenile dies, four students injured in car crash on 2nd day of school in Orange County 5 things to watch as Virginia Tech opens training camp 'If I Were Mayor': Northwood student wins regional award for essay Smyth students get inside look into justice system Car Tax relief rate continues to decline Stafford County deputy faces charges of reckless driving and manslaughter Award-winning author John Copenhaver kicks off Marion library's lecture series Saltville launches farmers market Trump signs orders to limit US birthright citizenship kAm%96 $p{ ?2E:@?2= @C82?:K2E:@? H2D @C82?:K65 :? `hba] $BF25C@? R`g @7 E96 $p{ H2D 7@F?565 :? `hdf 2?5 :D 32D65 2E !@DE R`g @7 %96 p>6C:42? {68:@?[ H9:49 :D =@42E65 2E `_f {2FC6= $AC:?8D #@25 :? |2C:@?]k^Am kAm%96 AFCA@D6 @7 E96 $p{[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 !C62>3=6 @7 E96 @C82?:K2E:@?’D r@?DE:EFE:@?[ :Di “%@ FA9@=5 2?5 5676?5 E96 r@?DE:EFE:@? @7 E96 &?:E65 $E2E6D @7 p>6C:42j E@ >2:?E2:? =2H 2?5 @C56Cj E@ 7@DE6C 2?5 A6CA6EF2E6 2 ECF6 DA:C:E @7 p>6C:42?:D>j E@ AC6D6CG6 E96 >6>@C:6D @7 @FC 7@C>6C >6>36CD 2?5 E96 2DD@4:2E:@? @7 @FC >6>36CD 2?5 @FC 7@C672E96CD :? 2== H2CDj E@ :?4F=42E6 2 D6?D6 @7 :?5:G:5F2= @3=:82E:@? E@ E96 r@>>F?:EJ[ $E2E6 2?5 }2E:@?j E@ 4@>32E E96 2FE@4C24J @7 3@E9 E96 4=2DD6D 2?5 E96 >2DD6Dj E@ >2<6 C:89E E96 >2DE6C @7 >:89Ej E@ AC@>@E6 A6246 2?5 8@@5 H:== @? 62CE9j E@ D2768F2C5 2?5 EC2?D>:E E@ A@DE6C:EJ E96 AC:?4:A=6D @7 ;FDE:46[ 7C665@> 2?5 56>@4C24J[ E@ 4@?D64C2E6 2?5 D2?4E:7J @FC 7C:6?5D9:A 3J @FC 56G@E:@? E@ >FEF2= 96=A7F=?6DDj E@ 25@AE :? =6EE6C 2?5 DA:C:E 2== @7 E96 8C62E AC:?4:A=6D 7@C H9:49 %96 p>6C:42? {68:@? DE2?5Dj 2?5 E@ 2DD:DE :? 42CCJ:?8 @? 7@C v@5 2?5 r@F?ECJ]”k^Am kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ 6>2:=i k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@iDBF25C@?`g>2C:@?o8>2:=]4@>QmDBF25C@?`g>2C:@?o8>2:=]4@>k^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth County treasurer describes financial situation as 'perfect storm' Treasurer Tom Burkett was blunt when he addressed the Smyth County Board of Supervisors last week about growing demands on county coffers and … Interest grows in transforming Saltville's Hartwood building Transforming a building that was once considered an eyesore in Saltville into a gateway to the community and the Salt Trail has taken on speci… Baxters help downtown Marion space continue to evolve after 120 years Monday afternoon, standing inside the newly rebuilt and renovated space that was gutted by fire in October 2021, Todd Baxter wondered how the … Sacred mission: Project Crossroads honors service of Howe, Becker Over the course of decades two men put their faith, hands, feet, and backs into providing warm and safe houses for the people of multiple Sout… Chilhowie food pantry receives grant that allows the nonprofit 'to dream' Feeding Southwest Virginia and three of its partner agencies, including a Smyth County food pantry, will share in a $403,080 grant from the We…