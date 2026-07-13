Fire claims life of elderly Marion man SPorter Jul 13, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Monday evening fire claimed the life of an elderly man.kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ 2 %@H? @7 |2C:@? ?6HD C6=62D6[ 2C@F?5 dib_ A]>][ |2C:@? u:C6^t|$ H2D 5:DA2E4965 E@ 2 DECF4EFC6 7:C6 @? E96 g__ 3=@4< @7 rF>36C=2?5 $EC66E :? |2C:@?]k^AmkAmr9:67 #:492C5 z66D=:?8 D2:5 :? E96 C6=62D6 E92E FA@? 2CC:G2= 7:C67:89E6CD 7@F?5 E96 9@FD6 7F== @7 D>@<6 2?5 6?E6C65[ D62C49:?8 7@C 2? 6=56C=J C6D:56?E E92E H2D C6A@CE65 E@ DE:== 36 :? E96 9@>6] k^AmkAmu:C67:89E6CD 7@F?5 E96 :?5:G:5F2=[ H9@ H2D EC2?DA@CE65 E@ $>JE9 r@F?EJ r@>>F?:EJ w@DA:E2=[ H96C6 96 DF44F>365 E@ 9:D :?;FC:6D] k^Am kAmu:C67:89E6CD 6IE:?8F:D965 E96 7=2>6D 2?5 G6?E:=2E65 E96 9@FD6] ~?6 7:C67:89E6C H2D 2=D@ EC62E65 2?5 C6=62D65 7C@> E96 9@DA:E2= 7@==@H:?8 E96 7:C6] k^Am People are also reading… Marion PD chief reports on first 6 months of Flock cameras in town National foundation pays off Reedy family's home mortgage Loss of School-Based Health Clinics a surprise to Smyth school officials, citizens Analysis: USMNT quiet doubters as Mauricio Pochettino's process pays off Marion neighborhood hosts Fourth decorating contest for country's 250th anniversary 'Heat distress' spurred investigation into City Dogs kennel by Roanoke police Roanoke police investigating kennel, urge owners to remove dogs A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Warrior and Poet: Bland County veteran's poem part of state anthology Residents, leaders talk about the future of Marion's Carnegie High School David Rocco charting coaching course at Virginia Tech Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry Matthews helming JIDA Merlin the duck: From Mexico City streets to World Cup stardom Phantom retires from Marion's Block Party as From The Edge steps in for 'Biggest Weekend' kAm&?:ED H6C6 2DD:DE65 3J D6G6C2= ?6:893@C:?8 56A2CE>6?ED[ |2C:@? A@=:46 @77:46CD 2?5 $>JE9 r@F?EJ $96C:77’D 56AFE:6D]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Marion PD chief reports on first 6 months of Flock cameras in town Four license plate reader cameras have been operating in Marion since January. Marion’s police chief credits them with helping arrest multiple… National foundation pays off Reedy family's home mortgage The photos surrounding one of fallen Smyth County Sheriff's Deputy Hunter Reedy show men and women from all around the country -- Minnesota, C… Loss of School-Based Health Clinics a surprise to Smyth school officials, citizens Monica Johnson wants transparency about a decision impacting health care in Smyth County schools. The school system’s leaders would also have … Analysis: USMNT quiet doubters as Mauricio Pochettino's process pays off The Australians were miffed that some pundits, including a few former U.S. players, gave them zero chance to stay on the field in a Group D ma… Marion neighborhood hosts Fourth decorating contest for country's 250th anniversary Marion is often referred to as the USA’s most patriotic town. This year, Culbert Drive may well deserve the designation of Marion’s most patri…