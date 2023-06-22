The Marion Marlins swim team has competed against all three of the teams in its association so far and have posted some impressive results, despite being a small squad.

Based out of the Lifetime Wellness Center in Marion, the Marlins compete year round in USA Swimming competitions.

Now in its third season swimming in the Highlands Association, Marion swimmers are undefeated in relay events, and Emily Corona has been undefeated in all events in her age group.

The Marion 9- and 10-year-ld girls have taken the top places in every single event and have grabbed the top four finishes.

The 11- and 12-year-old age group shows a ton of promise, too, with Micah Owens, Emerson Street and Autumn Street all finishing in the top three in every event they swim.

Meanwhile all Marlins have improved their times.

The girls team beat Tazewell in the first meet of the season 106-96. The boys fell at the June 13 meet to Tazewell 119-40. Overall, the much deeper Tazewell Torpedoes won the meet 249-160.

Against Tazewell, Emily Corona, who is 8, finished the 100 Individual Medley in 2:01.26.

In the 9-10 age group, Jadewyn Ringley took first, finishing the 100 IM in 1:51.22. Lily Kate Smith finished second with a time of 1:55.65, and Presley Tuggle finished third with a time of 2:15.09.

Emerson Street was second the boys’ 11- to 12-year-old grouping, clocking in at 1:46.39. Autumn Street led the girls in the 11- to 12- group, finishing the 100 IM in 1:50.79,

In the 13- and 14-year old boys group, Zachary Morris finished first with a 1:31.56 time. Madeline Stewart finished first in the 15- to 18-year-old event, touching the wall at 2:09.36.

In the 9-10 100 free relay, Marin’s Ringley, Evans and Tuggle finished first, stopping the clock at 1:18.71.

Holden Tuggle, a 5-year-old, finished second in the 8 and under 25 meter freestyle event, clocking in at 44.23. In the girls 8 and under event, Corona took first with a time of 22.19.

Maggie Evans led the Marion crew with a first place swim in the 9-10 25 meter freestyle, clocking in at 18.32. Her teammates took second through fourth. Ringley clocked in at 18.48, smith at 19.09 and Tuggle at 21.38.

Emerson Street finished second in the boys 11-12 50 meter free, clocking in at 40.59. Autumn Street won the girls 50, finishing in 40.62.

Morris claimed first in the boys 13-14 50 meter free, finishing in 37.82.

In the girls 15 to 18 50 free, Madeline Stewart claimed the win with a time of 44.81.

Holden Tuggle took third in the 8 and under boys 25 meter backstroke event, clocking in at 57.09.

Corona claimed victory in the girls 25, clocking in at 31.56.

Lily Kate Smith and Maggie Evans finished first and second, respectively in the 9-10 girls 25 meter back. Smith touched the wall at 22.15 and Evans at 26.48.

In the 11-12 girls 25 meter back, Autumn Street finished second with a time of 24.27. Madeline Stewart took first in the 15-18 girls 50 meter backstroke, stopping the watch at 58.39.

In the 25 meter fly, girls 8 and under, Corona took first with a 26.22 time.

Four Marion swimmers finished in order in the 9-10 girls 25 meter fly, led by Lily Kate Smith’s 20.63. Ringley finished in 22.04, and Evans was in third with a time of 24.59. Presley Tuggle finished fourth, clocking in at 27.00.

Emerson Street finished second in the 11-12 boys 25 meter fly, posting a time of 22.91.

Autumn Street took second in the 11-12 girls 25 fly, clocking in at 23.28.

Morris earned first in the boys 13-15 50-meter fly, posting a 28.10 finish. Stewart’s 1:06.08 in the 15-18 girls 50 fly was good for first.

Holden toggle touched the wall at 1:04.24 in the boys 8 and under 25-meter breast, good for second.

In the 9-10 girls 25 breast, Ringley raced to first with a 27.61. Evans took second, clocking in at 28.03, and Presley Tuggle touched at 29.08, claiming third.

Emerson Street finished second, clocking in at 24.95, in the 11-12 boys 25-meter breaststroke.

In the 13-14 boys 50-meter breast, Zachary Morris turned in a 41.634 time, taking first.

The marion team of Lily Kate Smith, Maggie Evans, Jadewyn Ringley and Presley Tuggle finished in first in the 9-10 100 meter medley relay, finishing in 1:37.80.

On June 15, the Marlins hosted the Welch Stingrays.

Corona, again, had a bang up day, taking first in the 8 and under girls 100 yard IM, posting a time of 1:50.39. She was also first in the 25 free, posting an 18.75. Her 25.78 time in the 25 yard back also earned her first. She took first, too in the 25-yard butterfly, clocking in at 23.12.

In the 8 and under boys, 25-yard freestyle, Holden Tuggle finished second, clocking in at 34.80. Tuggle was second, too, in the 25 back, finishing in 33.59. He finished at 53.50 in the 25 breast, claiming second.

In the 9-10 girls events, Jadewyn Ringley took first in the 100 IM, clocking in at 1:41.38. She finished second in the 25-yard free, posting a 17.11 time. Ringly was first in the 25-yard butterfly, clocking in at 20.09. In the 25-yard breaststroke, Ringley took second, finishing in 23.78.

Maggie Evans finished second in the 100 yard IM, clocking in at 1:44.22. Evans nabbed first in the 25 free, posting a time of 17.03. Her 18.16 time in the 25 fly earned her second. Evans picked up another first-place finish in the 25-yard breast, clocking in at 22.56.

Presley Tuggle finished third in the 100 IM, stopping the watch at 1:51.53. Her 18.98 in the 25 free was good for third, and she finished third in the 25 fly, posting a 22.32 finish. Tuggle tok third in the 25 breast with a time of 26.68.

In the 9-10 freestyle relay, the team of Ringley, Evans, Tuggle and Lily Kate Smith finished in first, stopping the watch at 1:14.64. The same team took first in the 100 medley relay, clocking in at 1:34.20.

Emerson Street, in the 11-12 boys division, finished first in the 100-yard IM, touching the wall at 1:33.91. He finished second in the 50 free, posting a time of 34.54. Street took second in the 25 yard fly, clocking in at 18.47. Street took second in the 25-yard breaststroke, clocking in at 22.59.

Micah Owens finished first in the 50 free, clocking in at 33.91. Owens was first, too, in the 25 yard backstroke, clocking in at 22.19. Owens’ 18.16 in the fly earned a first place.

In the 11-12 girls grouping, Autumn Street was first in the 100 IM, clocking in at 1:42.49. She was also first in the 50 yard free, clocking in at 37.30. A 21.62 finish in the 25 yard back earned her another first, and she took second in the 25-yard butterfly with a time of 20.38.

In the boys 13- to 14-year-old group, Zachary Morris finished first in the 100-yard IM, posting a time of 1:16.45. Morris was first, too, in the 50-yard freestyle, clocking in at 33.13. Morris won the 50 fly, posting a time of 34.47. His 35.34 finish in the 50-yard breast was good for first, too.

Jovi Stamper finished second in the 50 free, touching the wall at 43.96. Stamper was first in the 50 back, clocking in at 46.81.

The team of Emerson Street, Autumn Street, Stamper and Owens took first in the mixed 13- to 14-year-old 200 free relay, posting a 2:33.60 finish. The same group won the 200 medley relay with a time of 3:15.80.

In the 15- to 18-year-old girls group, Madeline Stewart took first in the 50 fly, clocking in at 53.10. Her time of 46.81 in the 50 breast earned her second. She took second, too, in the 50 free, touching the wall at 38.44. In the 100 IM, Stewart finished second with time of 1:48.22.

On June 20, the Marion Marlins took on the Mercer Makos Swim Team.

Corona ran the table again for the Marlins, taking first in all her events in the 8 and under grouping. Corona finished first in the 100 IM, clocking in at 1:59.63. In the 25 yard free, Corona posted a time of 18.19, and then waited more than 10 seconds for the first of the Makos to arrive at the end of the pool. She took the 25 back race with a time of 25.25. In the butterfly, Corona turned in a time of 21.96, nearly 20 seconds ahead of the competition.

Holden Tuggle, in the 8 and under boys group, finished first in the 25 yard free, clocking in at 37.16. Tuggle took first again in the 25 back, posting at 46.22 finish. He earned first, too, in the 25 breast, clocking in at 55.45.

Presley Tuggle, 10, took first in the girls 9-10 100-yard IM, posting a 1:54.65. She claimed the win in the 25 free, too, touching the wall at 18.02. In the 25 fly, Tuggle took first with a time of 21.20. She finished the 25 breast in 26.22, earning yet another first place finish.

In the boys 11-12 grouping, Micah Owens raced to first in the 100 IM, clocking in at 1:28.49. Owens was first, too, in the 50 free, stopping the clock at 33.63. Owens’ 17.87 in the 25 fly was worth another first. Owens completed a sweep with a first in the 25 breast, finishing in 20.78.

Emerson Street was second in the 50 free, posting a 36.41 race. Street took second, too, in the 25 back, with a time of 22.05. He took second in the 25 fly, clocking in at 20.56. Emerson was third in the 25 breast, posting a 22.17 finish.

Autumn Street wrapped up first in the 100 yard IM in the girls 11- and 12-year-old division, clocking in at 1:34.17. She was first in the 50 free with a time of 36.26, and a 21.15 finish in the 25 back earned another first. Street took second in the 25 fly, touching the wall at 19.53.

In the mixed 11-12 200-yard free relay, Owens, Autumn Street, Emerson Street and Presley Tuggle took first with a time of 2:24.54. The same team captured first in the 100 medley relay, posting a time of 1:25.59.

Madeline Stewart rolled through her events in the 15- to 18-year-old group, taking first in the 100 IM, the 50 free, the 50 back and the 50 fly. In the IM, Stewart finished in 1:50.00. She clocked in at 37.07 in the free and at 46.85 in the back. Stewart clocked in at 54.69 in the fly.