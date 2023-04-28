A man who possesses more than two decades of law enforcement experience and currently serves as the sergeant over Smyth County courthouse security is seeking the county Republican Party’s nomination for clerk of the circuit court.

Eric E. “Stingy” Davidson has announced his candidacy for the constitutional office.

A Saltville native who now lives in the Thomas Bridge area, Davidson works for the county sheriff’s office, but also served with the Saltville Police Department. In a news release announcing his candidacy, Davidson said he’s “served at all levels from patrol, investigations, SRO, and command for over 23 years.” He possesses certification in Internet Crimes Against Children and as a DARE officer. Noting that training, he said, he “has a passion for helping the youth of our county.”

With his knowledge of the clerk’s office and its functions from a law enforcement perspective, Davidson said he could bring a unique viewpoint to the office.

He particularly would like to establish an online portal similar to those of other localities that would allow citizens to apply for Concealed Handgun Permits. In the release, Davidson said, “This paired with allowing other online services to be available will prevent citizens from having to take time from work just to handle simple business.”

In the release, Davidson also noted that he is familiar with building programs from the ground up. In 2017, he said, he helped form and develop Saltville Fire Department’s dive team. He’s also a member of the department’s rope rescue team, which was formed in 2021.

In the release, Davidson said, “After spending over 23 years in law enforcement and public service, I feel God is calling me to serve the county in a new way, as Smyth County’s next Clerk of Circuit Court.”

Davidson lauded his wife, Mandy, and their children, Kiptyn and Kynlee, for their support.

Republican voters will choose between Davidson and Michael A. Kravitz to determine the party’s clerk of circuit court nominee in a Saturday, May 6, canvass that will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Adwolfe Volunteer Fire Department, 107 Thomas Bridge Road in Marion. Voters in the canvass, also called a firehouse primary, must show ID and confirm that they will support the party’s nominees.

Voters who will be 18 by the November election and who register to vote by May 6 may cast a ballot in the canvass if they show confirmation of voter registration.

The nominee will challenge incumbent John Graham in the November general election.