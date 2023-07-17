“The Sideshow” is rolling into town on Saturday, July 22. The third annual charity event concert series will be held this year at the newly renovated Millwald Theater in Wytheville beginning at 6 p.m.

For a $25 ticket, the proceeds of which will benefit both The Millwald and The Bland County Rescue Squad, attendees will hear five local bands spanning a variety of genres.

Central Pickers, Rockin’ Horse, The Newberrys, A, B, C, and D and Clever Gretel are the featured groups gracing the stage. These bands feature local musicians who were busy within our area’s music scene during the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s and have reformed for this special evening.

“In the sixties, I played drums in a band called the Undertakers and we went to gigs in a hearse,” Randy Newberry recalled. “They wanted us to reunite and I thought it was a terrible idea. I hadn’t played since then and I wasn’t even very good at that time.”

He was finally convinced when his son Albert, a pianist, offered to play with him.

“How could I turn down an opportunity to play with my son?” he said. “I watched YouTube to sort of teach myself how to play again.”

That was three years ago. He and his bandmates played “The Sideshow” again last year at The Bland County Fairgrounds and look forward to playing together at The Millwald. This year Randy joins four other Newberrys and Todd Ingram to form The Newberrys.

“What sets ‘The Sideshow’ apart is its commitment to giving back. Each concert in the series benefits a different local charity, and this year's event is no exception,” writes Lori Newberry of Myla Worldwide, Inc., a company she runs with her husband, Mark. Mark and Lori founded and organized the Sideshows. “Net proceeds from the concert will directly support the vital work of the Bland County Volunteer Rescue Squad, ensuring they can continue their life-saving efforts.”

Food and beverage will also be available at the event.

“Doors open at 5:30 p.m., allowing attendees to enjoy an evening of fantastic music, delectable food, and refreshing drinks,” reads the press release. “Slim Piggins Food Cart will be stationed along the Heritage Trail directly behind the Millwald Theatre, providing an array of mouthwatering options for concert-goers to indulge in.”

This year’s event will also include a very special ceremony. After taking an online poll of more than 200 entries, locals were asked to vote on their favorite Bland County musicians or natives who have made the greatest impact on the music scene throughout their careers. The top four choices will be officially inducted into the Bland County Music Hall of Fame in a ceremony during the festivities within “The Sideshow.”

Randy Newberry says he hopes The Bland County Historical Society will assume the responsibilities of the Bland County Music Hall of Fame and reopen nominations for an annual induction ceremony. He noted that one of the inaugural nominees, Chuck Turner, an original member of Clever Gretel, went on to become a Grammy-winning engineer in Nashville. The quartet of inductees will not be announced until the evening of the show.

“This event presents a unique opportunity for residents of Bland County to express their gratitude and give back to the Bland County Volunteer Rescue Squad, an organization that has touched the lives of countless individuals within the community,” added Lori Newberry in the press release. “New members will be announced and the official induction ceremony for the Bland County Music Hall of Fame will commence at 6:15 p.m., just before the main concert begins.”

Tickets for "The Sideshow" are available now on the Millwald Theatre's website, www.themillwald.org. The event sponsors include Hitachi Energy, Bland and Wythe County Farm Bureau, and First Sentinel Bank.