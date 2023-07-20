A former Smyth County deputy accused of inflating the number of hours he worked to increase his paycheck pleaded guilty on Thursday to an amended misdemeanor charge of obtaining money by false pretenses.

The sheriff’s office placed Daniel Allen Hamm on suspension last fall after his supervising officer noticed an irregularity with the deputy’s timesheet. Following an internal investigation into the matter, Hamm was terminated two weeks later and in February a reconvened grand jury indicted him on a felony charge of obtaining money by false pretenses.

On Thursday, prosecutors amended the charge to a misdemeanor, to which Hamm pleaded guilty, stipulating through his attorney that if called upon to do so, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office would have sufficient evidence to prove each element of the charge.

Per his plea agreement, Hamm was handed a 12-month suspended jail sentence, six months of active probation, and was ordered to pay nearly $25,000 in restitution. According to the indictment, the offenses took place between July 2019 and November 2022.

In February, Sheriff Chip Shuler described Hamm as a good deputy who “made a bad decision,” saying that while it pained him to terminated and have charges placed against him, “It was the right thing to do.”

Following the indictment, the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services decertified Hamm to work as a police officer in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

He had been employed by the sheriff’s office off and on since 2011.

In other courtroom news, a mental health examination is still pending in the case against a Rural Retreat man accused of the rape and sexual battery of a child under the age of 13.

Indicted in December, 28-year-old Jonathan Lee Tuggle was ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation in March.

On Thursday, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Keith Blankenship said the psychologist at Southwest Virginia Mental Health Institute who was ordered to perform the evaluation was no longer able to carry out such examinations on an out-patient basis.

To proceed in the matter, Judge Deanis Simmons ordered that a new psychologist be designated to perform the evaluation. According to court records, the evaluation will determine Tuggle’s sanity at the time of the offense and his competency to stand trial.

Free on a $5,000 secured bond since February, Tuggle will return to the courtroom for a review of the evaluation in October.

During Thursday’s court session, a Marion man indicted in the 2019 theft of several brass Buddha statues and native drums from a downtown Marion business was sentenced to a year and a half of jail time.

A grand jury indicted the now 44-year old Christopher Scott Hoover on a grand larceny charge in 2021 and he was originally scheduled to appear in court that spring. Two years after a capias was issued for his arrest on a failure to appear charge, Hoover was taken back into custody in May.

On Thursday, he pleaded guilty to both charges.

According, to court documents, Hoover and a co-defendant, 44-year-old Ellen Lesley Hicks, pawned some of the statues and drums at a local pawn shop where the pair used their identification cards to make the transaction.

In addition to the jail sentence, Simmons ordered Hoover to pay the owner of the statues $9,000 in restitution and $400 to the owner of the pawn shop.

Hicks was given an identical sentence in 2021. Both defendants were given two years of active probation to begin upon their release.