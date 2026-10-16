Alert Special Weather Statement until FRI 8:00 AM EDT Oct 16, 2026 Oct 16, 2026 Updated 7 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dense Fog Advisory Affecting Morning CommuteWhat’s Happening:Pockets of dense fog are expected throughout the morning commute, reducing visibility significantly.What to Expect:Visibility reduced to 1/4 mile or less in some areas.Fog will persist through the morning hours.Impacts:Difficult driving conditions with potential delays.Increased travel time during the morning commute.Safety Tips:Leave early to allow extra travel time.Use low beam headlights to improve visibility.Drive cautiously and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles. People are also reading… Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program Remembering, living: Smyth Recovery Court vigil features stories of hope Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville office seekers speak at candidates' forum Trump doles out billions to voters ahead of midterm elections Virginia Tech football denied on final play in loss at Cal Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Celebration of Life: Ridgerunner shares the transformation she witnesses EO presents Bishops with Community Champion Award Goodwill opening Tazewell store Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Saltville Town Council appoints Carneal to fill open seat Virginia football rallies for come-from-behind win over Syracuse Somic expansion approved by town Naming ceremony: Bland County Sheriff's Office's new K9's name honors partnership 'We’ve been screwed': How one county shifted on data centers When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or swvatoday.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Trump donor sues Kimberly Guilfoyle, alleges defamation amid new allegations Zelensky rallies European allies as Trump ties slump Zelensky rallies European allies as Trump ties slump Bystander guns down suspected primary school shooter in Oregon Bystander guns down suspected primary school shooter in Oregon Aldi 2026 Thanksgiving dinner for 10 is under $39 Aldi 2026 Thanksgiving dinner for 10 is under $39