Heat sends hundreds to emergency departments over holiday Jul 11, 2026 Jul 11, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Heat took its toll on Virginians over the holiday.kAmu@C E96 x?56A6?56?46 s2J 9@=:52J H66<6?5 WyF=J b\dX[ E96 ':C8:?:2 s6A2CE>6?E @7 w62=E9 W'swX C6A@CE65 dbg 6>6C86?4J G:D:ED 7@C 962E\C6=2E65 :==?6DD[ A62<:?8 2E aad G:D:ED @? uC:52J[ yF=J b] x? a_ad[ ':C8:?:2 C6A@CE65 `_a 962E\C6=2E65 :==?6DD G:D:ED 7@C E96 D2>6 A6C:@5]k^AmkAm{@@<:?8 2E 2? 6IE6?565 A6C:@5[ |2J ` E@ yF=J e[ ':C8:?:2 C6A@CE65 a[aac 6>6C86?4J G:D:ED 7@C 962E\C6=2E65 :==?6DD :? ':C8:?:2[ H9:49 :D 9:896C E92E E96 WJ62C\E@\52E6X 2G6C286 @7 `[`fh G:D:ED 3J E9:D E:>6 6249 J62C]k^Am kAm%@ 52E6 :? a_ae[ E96 ~77:46 @7 r9:67 |65:42= tI2>:?6C W~r|tX 92D C6A@CE65 EH@ 962E\C6=2E65 72E2=:E:6D] pE E9:D E:>6[ ?@ 962E\C6=2E65 72E2=:E:6D 92G6 366? 2DD@4:2E65 H:E9 E96 yF=J cE9 9@=:52J H66<6?5]k^Am People are also reading… Marion PD chief reports on first 6 months of Flock cameras in town National foundation pays off Reedy family's home mortgage Loss of School-Based Health Clinics a surprise to Smyth school officials, citizens Analysis: USMNT quiet doubters as Mauricio Pochettino's process pays off Alyssa's Angels: Working to make a difference in Chilhowie, beyond 'Heat distress' spurred investigation into City Dogs kennel by Roanoke police Marion neighborhood hosts Fourth decorating contest for country's 250th anniversary Warrior and Poet: Bland County veteran's poem part of state anthology Residents, leaders talk about the future of Marion's Carnegie High School Roanoke police investigating kennel, urge owners to remove dogs A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Chilhowie, industries address forever plastics David Rocco charting coaching course at Virginia Tech Manager at Roanoke kennel City Dogs charged with cruelty to animals Matthews helming JIDA kAm(9:=6 $@FE9H6DE ':C8:?:2’D E6>A6C2EFC6D 2C6 6IA64E65 E@ 4@@= @77 7@C D6G6C2= 52JD[ 3J E96 >:55=6 @7 ?6IE H66<[ E96J’C6 6IA64E65 E@ 4=:>3 282:?]k^AmkAm%@ 2G@:5 962E\C6=2E65 :==?6DD[ :?5:G:5F2=D D9@F=5ik^AmkAm∙sC:?< H2E6C] (96? E96 E6>A6C2EFC6 C:D6D[ :E :D :>A@CE2?E E@ 5C:?< A=6?EJ @7 H2E6C] sC:?<D E92E 4@?E2:? 42776:?6[ =2C86 2>@F?ED @7 DF82C @C 2=4@9@= D9@F=5 36 2G@:565 3642FD6 E96J 42? 42FD6 J@F E@ 364@>6 569J5C2E65] k^Am kAm∙z66A 4@@= :?5@@CD] ~? 9@E 52JD[ AC6G6?E :==?6DD 3J <66A:?8 4@@= :?5@@CD] x7 J@FC 9@>6 :D ?@E 2:C 4@?5:E:@?65[ ECJ E@ DA6?5 E96 9@EE6DE 9@FCD @7 E96 52J :? 2 4@@= AF3=:4 A=246 DF49 2D 2 =:3C2CJ[ >@G:6 E962E6C[ @C DE@C6]k^Am kAm∙sC6DD 7@C E96 962E] (62C =:89EH6:89E[ =:89E\4@=@C65 4=@E9:?8] {:89E 4@=@CD H:== C67=64E 2H2J D@>6 @7 E96 DF?’D 6?6C8J] xE :D 2=D@ 2 8@@5 :562 E@ H62C 92ED @C E@ FD6 2? F>3C6==2] p=H2JD 2AA=J DF?D4C66? E@ 6IA@D65 D<:?] k^AmkAm∙{:>:E A9JD:42= 24E:G:EJ] pG@:5 6I46DD:G6 A9JD:42= 6I6CE:@? :? 9@E E6>A6C2EFC6D[ 6DA64:2==J :? E96 >:55=6 @7 E96 52J] x7 J@F >FDE H@C< @FE5@@CD[ DE2J 9J5C2E65 3J 5C:?<:?8 a\c 8=2DD6D @7 H2E6C 6249 9@FC 2?5 E2<6 7C6BF6?E 3C62<D :? 2 4@@= A=246] tG6? 2 76H 9@FCD :? 2? 2:C\4@?5:E:@?65 6?G:C@?>6?E C65F46D E96 52?86C @7 962E\C6=2E65 :==?6DD]k^Am kAm∙s@ ?@E <66A 49:=5C6? @C A6ED :? 42CD] %6>A6C2EFC6D :?D:56 2 42C H:E9 H:?5@HD FA 42? C6249 >@C6 `d_ 568C66D BF:4<=J[ C6DF=E:?8 :? 962E DEC@<6 2?5 562E9]k^Am kAm∙r964< @? J@FC ?6:893@CD] p=E9@F89 2?J@?6 42? DF776C 962E\C6=2E65 :==?6DD[ D@>6 A6@A=6 2C6 2E 8C62E6C C:D< E92? @E96CD] !6@A=6 2865 ed @C @=56C 2C6 A2CE:4F=2C=J DFD46AE:3=6 E@ 962E\C6=2E65 :==?6DD6D 2?5 4@>A=:42E:@?D E92E 42? C6DF=E 5FC:?8 A6C:@5D @7 9:89 E6>A6C2EFC6D 2?5 9F>:5:EJ]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Marion PD chief reports on first 6 months of Flock cameras in town Four license plate reader cameras have been operating in Marion since January. Marion’s police chief credits them with helping arrest multiple… National foundation pays off Reedy family's home mortgage The photos surrounding one of fallen Smyth County Sheriff's Deputy Hunter Reedy show men and women from all around the country -- Minnesota, C… Loss of School-Based Health Clinics a surprise to Smyth school officials, citizens Monica Johnson wants transparency about a decision impacting health care in Smyth County schools. The school system’s leaders would also have … Analysis: USMNT quiet doubters as Mauricio Pochettino's process pays off The Australians were miffed that some pundits, including a few former U.S. players, gave them zero chance to stay on the field in a Group D ma… Alyssa's Angels: Working to make a difference in Chilhowie, beyond Alyssa Stoots is only 10 years old, but the youngster isn’t waiting to make a difference in her community.