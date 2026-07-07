Wytheville OKs plans for Madison Street Staff reports Jul 7, 2026 Jul 7, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wytheville council on June 22 moved forward on plans to increase access to West Madison Street.kAm%96 D64E:@? @7 E@H?[ H:E9 2C@F?5 f_ C6D:56?ED[ :D 4FCC6?E=J 2446DD:3=6 E9C@F89 6:E96C (6DE #2:=C@25 pG6?F6 2?5 E96 ?6H=J C6923:=:E2E65 a_kDFAmE9k^DFAm $EC66E qC:586] %@H? t?8:?66C q:==J p?56CD@? D2:5 3@E9 92G6 :DDF6D] %96 3C:56[ E9@F89 7:?:D965[ DE:== 92D =@25 C6DEC:4E:@?D AC6G6?E:?8 962GJ 7:C6ECF4<D 7C@> FE:=:K:?8 :E] x? E96 6G6?E @7 2 56C2:=>6?E[ 96 D2:5[ E96 C2:=C@25 3C:586 2E vC2JD@? %FC?A:<6 4@F=5 >2<6 E92E A2E9 :?2446DD:3=6[ E@@[ >62?:?8 E92E E96 4@>>F?:EJ 42?’E 36 C624965 3J D@>6 7:CDE C6DA@?56CD]k^Am kAmp?56CD@? D2:5 E96 AC@A@D65 4@>A=6E:@? @7 (6DE |25:D@? – 2C@F?5 f__ E@ g__ 766E @7 C@25H2J – H@F=5 2==@H F?C6DEC:4E65 2446DD :? E96 6G6?E @7 2? 6>6C86?4J]k^Am People are also reading… Marion neighborhood hosts Fourth decorating contest for country's 250th anniversary A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie National foundation pays off Reedy family's home mortgage Roanoke police investigating kennel, urge owners to remove dogs Phantom retires from Marion's Block Party as From The Edge steps in for 'Biggest Weekend' Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry Independence Day celebrations cover the weekend in Smyth Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers Residents, leaders talk about the future of Marion's Carnegie High School Analysis: USMNT quiet doubters as Mauricio Pochettino's process pays off Maryland transfer Jordan Crosland to bring 'immediate thump' to Virginia baseball's lineup Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville Some SWVA farmers may seek drought disaster relief Early look at Virginia Tech's Week 13 opponent, Virginia Smyth Animal Rescue's Mischa is ready for a family to call her own kAm~G6C2==[ E96 AC@;64E :D 6DE:>2E65 E@ 4@DE 2C@F?5 Sa]f >:==:@?]k^AmkAm%@H? r@F?4:= 2=D@ 2AAC@G65 2 C6BF6DE 7C@> p#v|~$[ {{r[ 7@C 2 E6>A@C2CJ 4@?DECF4E:@? 62D6>6?E 2?5 A6C>2?6?E 5C2:?286 2?5 >2:?E6?2?46 62D6>6?E 24C@DD E@H?\@H?65 AC@A6CEJ @? }@CE9 ckDFAmE9k^DFAm $EC66E]k^AmkAmr@F?4:= 82G6 :ED ~z E@ E96 }6H #:G6C #68:@?2= (2E6C pFE9@C:EJ E@ 9@=5 @77 E:== E96 72== E@ C67:?2?46 563E @3=:82E:@?D]k^Am kAm%96 E@H? 2=D@ 2AAC@G65 7F?5:?8 7@C 2? 6>A=@J66 46CE:7:42E:@? :?46?E:G6 AC@8C2> E92E H@F=5 AC@G:56 7:?2?4:2= 3@@DED 7@C 6>A=@J66D H9@ 62C? 2?5 >2:?E2:? 2AAC@G65 AC@76DD:@?2= 46CE:7:42E:@?D 2D A2CE @7 E96:C ;@3D]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Marion neighborhood hosts Fourth decorating contest for country's 250th anniversary Marion is often referred to as the USA’s most patriotic town. This year, Culbert Drive may well deserve the designation of Marion’s most patri… A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Penny’s Kitchen & Entertainment is ready to serve customers a meal, but it’s also prepared to help patrons play games or let off a little steam. National foundation pays off Reedy family's home mortgage The photos surrounding one of fallen Smyth County Sheriff's Deputy Hunter Reedy show men and women from all around the country -- Minnesota, C… Roanoke police investigating kennel, urge owners to remove dogs Police have not said why they are investigating City Dogs Boarding and Playcare. Phantom retires from Marion's Block Party as From The Edge steps in for 'Biggest Weekend' After over three decades, the tradition of Phantom opening Marion’s “Biggest Weekend of the Summer” in Marion has come to a close.