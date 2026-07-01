Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion announces inaugural Sunday Night Show, Party at the Paramount Jul 1, 2026 8 hrs ago 0 Holy Roller SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Thursday June 25, Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion announced a new Sunday night show, Party at the Paramount presented by Raising Cane’s to be held Sunday, Sept.13, at 9 p.m.kAm%96 $F?52J ?:89E D9@H H:== D6CG6 2D E96 @77:4:2= 27E6C A2CEJ @7 qC:DE@= #9JE9> U2>Aj #@@ED #6F?:@? 2?5 :D E96 7:CDE 6G6?E @7 :ED <:?5 E@ 36 96=5 7@==@H:?8 E96 76DE:G2=]k^AmkAm#2:D:?8 r2?6VD r9:4<6? u:?86CD H:== @A6? :ED 5@@CD :? y@9?D@? r:EJ E9:D DF>>6C] pD @?6 @7 :ED 7:CDE :?G6DE>6?ED :? E96 4@>>F?:EJ[ #2:D:?8 r2?6VD 92D A2CE?6C65 H:E9 qC:DE@= #9JE9> U2>Aj #@@ED #6F?:@? 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