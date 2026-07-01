Letter to the Editor Reader urges Smyth leaders to avoid data center dangers Jul 1, 2026 11 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dear Smyth County Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission members:kAm%96 52>286 5@?6 3J 52E2 46?E6CD :D 6?@C>@FD 2?5 =2DE:?8] %96 36?67:ED @7 52E2 46?E6CD 2C6 76H 2?5 E6>A@C2CJ] %96C6 2C6 E6>A@C2CJ 4@?DECF4E:@? ;@3D 2?5 2 76H A6C>2?6?E A@D:E:@?Dj E96C6 :D E2I C6G6?F6[ D@>6E:>6D 5:>:?:D965 H96? E2I 4C65:ED 2C6 8C2?E65[ 3FE E96 56DECF4E:@? @7 BF2=:E:6D >2<:?8 $>JE9 r@F?EJ DA64:2= H:== 36 H:E9 FD 7@C6G6C[ =@?8 27E6C E96 52E2 46?E6C 725 92D A2DD65] ~FC 4=62? 2:C[ 5646?E H2E6C DFAA=J[ BF:6E ?6:893@C9@@5D[ G:DE2D 2?5 E6>A6C2EFC6D 2?5 C64C62E:@? E92E 2EEC24E E@FC:DED \\\ ?@?6 @7 E96D6 DE2?5 2 492?46 @7 DFCG:G2= 282:?DE 2 52E2 46?E6C]k^Am kAmp?5 @55D 2C6 E92E E96D6 9F=<:?8 4@?DECF4E:@?D H:== 36 6>AEJ :? 2 76H J62CD] p=C625J E96J’C6 36:?8 @G6C3F:=E] q:8 :?G6DE@CD 2C6 AF==:?8 324<] #646?E=J q=F6 ~H=[ 2 =625:?8 52E2\46?E6C 7:?2?4:6C[ H:E95C6H :ED S`_ 3:==:@? :?G6DE>6?E 7C@> 2? ~C24=6 52E2 46?E6C AC@;64E W4:E65 :? w2CA6C’D yF?6 ‘ae :DDF6X] q67@C6 >F49 =@?86C[ =2?5D42A6D H:== 36 =:EE6C65 H:E9 E96 FD6=6DD HC64<286 @7 G2DE DECF4EFC6D ?@E DF:E23=6 7@C 2?J @E96C AFCA@D6]k^Am People are also reading… Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry Wellness fair to return to Hungry Mother State Park in Marion Chilhowie Town Council honors record setting athlete Smyth County supervisors OK 10¢ real estate tax increase 'Scrapper' Broady: King's speeches still issue call to action Seeking gold: Marion teen to compete in world fly fishing championship Virginia teens charged with plotting murders, stealing Buffalo Wild Wings Using some restrooms costs money. How it works and why businesses use them Smyth County public hearing on proposed data center ordinance to be held at MSHS Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest kAm!6@A=6 =:G:?8 :? 2C62D H96C6 52E2 46?E6CD 92G6 4C@AA65 FA 2C6 2?8CJ 2?5 FAD6E] %96 324<=2D9 282:?DE 52E2 46?E6CD :D 8C@H:?8] s@?’E =6E $>JE9 r@F?EJ 86E 42F89E :? E9:D D2>6 D:EF2E:@?Pk^Am kAm$:?46C6=J[k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mr2C@=:?6 }@CC:Dk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8m#FC2= #6EC62E[ '2]k^DEC@?8mk^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville The three towns in Smyth County will all boast competitive races for open town council seats this November. The ballot has been set as the dea… Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers While officials emphasized that no data center has an application to locate in Smyth County, more than two dozen citizens stressed that they w… Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry For the last half century, Pat Britton not only shared her gift for music by performing but also by teaching others to tap into their love for… Wellness fair to return to Hungry Mother State Park in Marion More than 3,000 people attended last year’s 5 Bridges Wellness Fair at Hungry Mother State Park. This year, even more individuals are expected… Chilhowie Town Council honors record setting athlete Last week, the Chilhowie Town Council honored one of its Warrior athletes who brought home two back-to-back state championships and set a stat…