Tri-Area Community Health receives rural health award Nov 9, 2026 13 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tri-Area Community Health’s School-Based Services program has been selected to receive the Virginia Rural Health Association’s 2026 Best Practices in Rural Health Award.kAm%96 2H2C5 C64@8?:K6D 67764E:G6 2?5 :??@G2E:G6 2AAC@2496D E@ :>AC@G:?8 962=E9 :? CFC2= 4@>>F?:E:6D] %C:\pC62 H:== 36 9@?@C65 5FC:?8 E96 2DD@4:2E:@?’D pH2C5D {F?496@? @? (65?6D52J[ }@G6>36C `g[ a_ae]k^AmkAmx? E9C66 J62CD[ %C:\pC62 92D 56G6=@A65 2 C68:@?2= D49@@=\32D65 962=E9 AC@8C2> D6CG:?8 DEF56?ED 2?5 D49@@= 6>A=@J66D 2E b` D49@@=D :? r2CC@== r@F?EJ[ v2=2I r:EJ[ vC2JD@? r@F?EJ[ u=@J5 r@F?EJ[ 2?5 !2EC:4< r@F?EJ] %96 AC@8C2> 4@>3:?6D @?\D:E6 >65:42= 2?5 3692G:@C2= 962=E9 D6CG:46D[ AC6G6?E:@? 2?5 62C=J :?E6CG6?E:@?[ E6=6962=E9[ 2?5 42C6 4@@C5:?2E:@? E@ >2<6 962=E9 42C6 >@C6 2446DD:3=6 :? 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