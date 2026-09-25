Bland gets best of Tornado Sep 25, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VolleyballkAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mq=2?5 86ED 36DE @7 %@C?25@k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm%96 q=2?5 r@F?EJ q62CD 36DE65 #:49=2?5D a_\ad[ ad\ab[ ad\``[ ad\`g]k^AmkAmpG6C:6 uF==6C 2?5 |255:6 (633 6249 925 `_ <:==D 2?5 `d 2DD:DED 7@C #:49=2?5D]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmkDEC@?8m#636=D C@== @G6C #FC2= #6EC62Ek^DEC@?8mk^Am People are also reading… Smyth enrollment report shows elementary school is home to most students Smyth schools receive about $9.4M in grants for projects at CHS, MSHS Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance 7 Smyth schools to benefit from security funding Chilhowie Apple Festival to celebrate USA's 250th Virginia Voices: Lieutenant Governor gets to know Wytheville 1,374 pages: Smyth School Board receives study of school buildings' needs A look at Smyth board's OK of data center zoning regs Keys to victory in Virginia Tech football's road opener against Maryland Smyth man accused of forging military document Grant program that's helped Wythe, Smyth farmers now accepting applications No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Friday Night Lights: Rural Retreat Farmers Market to expand opportunities Feels Like Home: Lewis' Country Store prepares to open in Chilhowie kAm|:2 ~H6?D C624965 E96 `[___ =2?5>2C< 7@C 42C66C 2DD:DED 2D E96 #636=D 62C?65 2?@E96C w@8@966866 s:DEC:4E H:? 3J 2 ad\`d[ ad\`e[ ad\`_ D4@C6]k^AmkAmtC:? $@FE9 W`c <:==DX[ p?5:6 q@@?6 WD6G6? <:==DX 2?5 z:?D=6J r@F?ED WD:I <:==DX 2=D@ A=2J65 H6== 7@C !w]k^AmkAmk6>m k^6>mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mv@=7k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mw@=DE@? 4=2:>D w@8@ 8@=7 E:E=6k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm%96 w@=DE@? r2G2=:6CD 62C?65 E96 E62> E:E=6 2?5 >652=:DE 9@?@CD %9FCD52J :? E96 w@8@966866 s:DEC:4E 8@=7 E@FC?2>6?E 2E w@DE@? w:==D v@=7 r@FCD6 :? |2C:@?]k^AmkAm%96 r2G2=:6CD A@DE65 2 E62> D4@C6 @7 bac[ H9:=6 qC@5J %9@>2D A@DE65 E96 =@H C@F?5 @7 fe]k^AmkAm!2EC:4< w6?CJ WbbfX 7:?:D965 D64@?5 E@ 62C? E96 @E96C 36CE9 :?E@ %F6D52J’D #68:@? `s E@FC?6J 2E w@=DE@? w:==D]k^Am kAmwF?E6C (6==D @7 #FC2= #6EC62E 2?5 r]w] $E6A96?D@? @7 }@CE9H@@5 25G2?465 2D :?5:G:5F2=D 2=@?8 H:E9 {2?46 %62E6CD[ xD224 r2DD6==[ $A6?46C (:==:2>D 2?5 qC2?5@? p?56CD 7C@> r9:=9@H:6]k^Am kAmk6>m%62> $4@C6Dk^6>mk^AmkAmk6>mw@=DE@? bac[ !2EC:4< w6?CJ bbf[ r9:=9@H:6 bcc[ w@?2<6C bh_[ #FC2= #6EC62E bha[ }@CE9H@@5 c`ak^6>mk^AmkAmk6>mx?5:G:5F2= #6DF=EDk^6>mk^Am kAmk6>mw@=DE@? – qC@5J %9@>2D fe[ t2DE@? $H66E fh[ r2CD@? #@FD6 gb[ v2CC6EE $E66=6 gek^6>mk^AmkAmk6>m!2EC:4< w6?CJ – !@CE6C q=24<H6== g`[ z@=3J w:4<D ga[ (9:EE6? !F4<6EE ge[ w2?< #FE96C7@C5 ggk^6>mk^AmkAmk6>mr9:=9@H:6 – {2?46 %62E6CD fg[ xD224 r2DD6== ge[ qC2?5@? p?56CD gg[ $A6?46C (:==:2>D hak^6>mk^Am kAmk6>m#FC2 #6EC62E – wF?E6C (6==D h_[ |2D@? #@36CED he[ %C6 y@9?D@? `_a[ r2CE6C w282 `_ck^6>mk^Am kAmk6>mw@?2<6C – $:=2D w2CC:D hc[ w2==6 w2J6D he[ {@?5@? $49?6:56C hh[ {:?4@=? r@>3D `_`k^6>mk^AmkAmk6>m}@CE9H@@5 – r]w] $E6A96?D@? ha[ qCJ46 q=6G:?D hd[ %J=6C v:==6DA:6 ```[ vC:77:? y@9?D@? ``ck^6>mk^AmkAmk6>m k^6>mk^AmkAmk6>m k^6>mk^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth enrollment report shows elementary school is home to most students Chilhowie Elementary got attention at last week’s school board meeting. The attention wasn’t for anything negative, but for the number of stud… Smyth schools receive about $9.4M in grants for projects at CHS, MSHS Smyth County was awarded two significant grants for its proposed school construction projects at Chilhowie and Marion Senior high schools. The… Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M Ken Heath described Food City’s investment in its new supermarket as the largest investment in Marion in his three-decades-plus tenure working… Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Marion Mayor Avery Cornett described a proposed loitering ordinance as vague in places. He also cautioned members of the Town Council that he … 7 Smyth schools to benefit from security funding Smyth County Schools have received additional funding to enhance their security.