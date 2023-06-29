A new housing program in Wytheville is helping community members who have struggled with mental health or co-occurring substance use disorder to transition into a stable living environment, a crucial part of continued recovery.

A peer-run program operated by Mount Rogers Community Services, the Lighthouse provides temporary housing to those who are ready to return to their community independently, but who don’t have the natural supports in place to do so.

“That’s kind of where we step in and try to take some of the major things off the table, like housing and food, so they can focus on getting where they need to be--looking for a job, getting transportation or a driver’s license, things like that in place-- so they can find stable housing,” said Lighthouse Manger Michelle Ousley.

The program can also help residents find local resources, such as health care providers, provide transportation to and from appointments, and assist with applications.

Mount Rogers Spokesperson Logan Nestor explained that often times, people who have recently received in-patient mental health treatment have difficulty finding a stable place to stay once they’re released.

“We see in our area—and I think we see it in all areas, but especially in rural areas like we’re in—that we have a shortage of resources with homeless shelters and things like that. And, we have folks who might go to a state hospitalization or they might go to a crisis unit, but when they leave those really short-term treatment centers, they either don‘t have a stable place or a healthy place to go to continue their recovery.”

Mount Rogers officials brought that need to the attention of the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS), who offered funding for the program. Initially launched in Rural Retreat last fall while the Wytheville home was under renovation, the program moved to its Main Street location on May 31. The seven-bed center is currently serving three people and has guided two others into long-term housing since its move.

The Rural Retreat home will go on to fill another need in the community as it will be converted into a group home for residents with developmental disabilities.

While the Lighthouse is geared toward those with mental health and substance use struggles, it can also offer a safe haven for those escaping domestic violence, or those who may just need a temporary place to stay while they gather their bearings, Ousley said. So long as there is a mental health component to the need, an applicant will be considered for entry.

“Really, we can accommodate across the board within our scope,” Ousley said.

The program is supervised and staffed by peer support specialists, people who have lived similar experiences and can help guide residents through the many obstacles they may face in reentering the community or attaining stable housing.

“Our peers all have lived experience, so we can say, ‘We understand what you’re going through,’ because most of us have been there,” Ousley explained.

The program is open to anyone in the Mount Rogers service area, though Nester noted that it’s primarily seen interest from those in Wythe County. Through funding from the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority (OAA), similar programs are expected to launch throughout the service area in the coming years.

With Smyth County as the fiscal agent for a six-locality partnership and Mount Rogers leading the project, the Authority awarded the area $1 million on June 23 to provide region-wide transitional recovery housing, and expand office-based opioid treatment services and medication for opioid use disorders.

That grant, which will serve Smyth, Wythe, Bland, Carroll and Grayson counties and the City of Galax, is expected to be renewed over the next several years.

“Our vision and our hope would be that we would open one a year throughout the catchment area,” Nester said.

The location of the next housing program will depend upon real estate opportunities, he said.

“We know that Wythe County has one right now, so we would want to move into the Smyth County area or the Twin County area next, adding one a year until we have several of these programs throughout the catchment area that would be conveniently located for anyone that we serve,” Nester said.

The OAA award is the first major award allocation since Virginia received its first set of national settlement payments from prescription opioid manufacturers and distributors in 2022. Those payments from the various settling companies are expected to continue for at least 16 years and exceed $1 billion in total funding, according to a news release.

“We were pleased to see that communities across the Commonwealth have committed to use opioid settlement funds to truly fight the opioid epidemic, both with new programs and in expansion of existing programs that have proven records of success,” said Southwest Virginia Senator and OAA Chairman Todd Pillion. “Virginia is using its opioid settlement funds to turn the tide against this epidemic, and the projects we funded in this award package will save lives.”