Centerpiece Top Story Fair fun and fellowship is underway in Rich Valley SPorter Jul 25, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter The 92nd Rich Valley Fair is underway.kAm%96 {:G6DE@4< $9@H 2?5 ~A6? w@CD6 $9@H 2C6 E2<:?8 A=246 E@52J] $F?52J H:== 368:? H:E9 r@H3@J r9FC49 2?5 E96? 2 |:552J *@FE9 |FD:4 %2=6?E r@?E6DE]k^AmkAm%96?[ 2E ` A]>] @? $F?52J[ C68:DEC2E:@? 7@C E96 A6E D9@H H:== DE2CE H:E9 E96 6G6?E E2<:?8 A=246 2E a A]>] %96 27E6C?@@? H:== 2=D@ 36 7:==65 H:E9 J@FE9 24E:G:E:6D[ E96 z:55:6 %C24E@C !F==[ {@8 $2H:?8 r@>A6E:E:@?[ 2?5 $<:==6E 2?5 %:C6 %@DD]k^AmkAm$F?52J H:== 4@?4=F56 H:E9 8@DA6= D:?8:?8 2E e A]>]k^Am kAm%96?[ E96 72:C H:== A2FD6 7@C 2 76H 52JD H:E9 24E:G:E:6D C6DF>:?8 @? %9FCD52J[ yF=J b_]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth Strong Award: Honoring Greer for giving others' hope Smyth hospital CEO says SCCH is not at risk of closure Family, Smyth Animal Rescue unite to keep Olivia's light shining Smyth asks court to OK 1% sales tax referendum for schools Smyth County continues to explore data center regs Smyth sheriff reports first numbers from photo-enforced I-81 work zone For 25 years LASO offers skills, life lessons DIARY OF A WORD NERD: Limiting the spread of political violence Marion PD chief reports on first 6 months of Flock cameras in town Marion massage therapy practice adds acupuncturist, new therapies Prostitution ring at Roanoke bridal shop: First conviction gets man for racketeering Alyssa's Angels: Working to make a difference in Chilhowie, beyond Virginia Tech shrinks presidential search committee, citing competition for candidates School-based health clinics' closure prompts officials to turn to legislators Craig County man gets 50 years in prison for death of his infant son kAmy2C65 w2J?6D[ E96 u2:C pDD@4:2E:@?’D AC6D:56?E[ E@=5 E96 $>JE9 r@F?EJ q@2C5 @7 $FA6CG:D@CD E92E :?DE625 @7 8@:?8 ?:?6 52JD DEC2:89E[ E96 72:C H:== E2<6 2 3C62< 7@C |@?52J E9C@F89 (65?6D52J] w6 24<?@H=65865 E92E G@=F?E66CD 2C6 92C5 E@ 7:?5]k^AmkAm%9@F89 E96 24E:G:EJ 52JD 2C6 76H6C[ w2J?6D D2:5[ E96 2DD@4:2E:@? 92D 25565 7:G6 DF>>6C 6G6?ED E92E E2<6 A=246 367@C6 2?5 27E6C E96 72:C] r@>:?8 :? pF8FDE[ 96 D2:5[ H:== 36 2? p%' C@56@[ 2 32CC6= 9@CD6D9@H[ 2?5 E96 ':C8:?:2 w:89 $49@@= C@56@]k^Am kAmw2J?6D D2:5 :E’D 92C56C E@ 4@>A6E6 7@C A6@A=6’D 2EE6?E:@? E96D6 52JD[ 6DA64:2==J H:E9 E96 E@H?D 9@DE:?8 ?F>6C@FD 6G6?ED] qFE[ 96 D2:5[ E96 72:C 9@A6D E@ 3C:?8 A6@A=6 E@ #:49 '2==6J]k^Am kAmpDD:DE2?E r@F?EJ p5>:?:DEC2E@C r=688 (:==:2>D[ H9@ 92D C68F=2C=J 4@>A6E65 :? 5@?<6J 32D632== 2?5 32D<6E32== 2=@?8 H:E9 @E96C 4@F?EJ DE277 >6>36CD[ ?@E65 E92E 6G6?E :D?’E E2<:?8 A=246 E9:D J62C]k^AmkAmw2J?6D 6IA=2:?65 E92E E96 >2? H9@ @A6C2E6D E96 AC@8C2> 92D F?56C8@?6 EC:A=6 3JA2DD DFC86CJ 2?5 :D?’E 23=6 E@ 2EE6?5 E9:D J62C] w@H6G6C[ w2J?6D D2:5 E92E 2? 2?E:BF6 EC24E@C AF== 92D 366? 25565 E@ E96 D4965F=6] x? 7FEFC6 J62CD[ 96 2?E:4:A2E65 E92E E96 72:C H@F=5 2=E6C?2E6 36EH66? E96 EH@ 6G6?ED]k^Am kAm“*@F DE:== 92G6 E96 36DE 92>3FC86CD :? $>JE9 r@F?EJ[” 564=2C65 $FA6CG:D@CD’ r92:C r92C=:6 pE<:?D]k^AmkAmw2J?6D 36=:6G6D E9@D6 72>@FD 3FC86CD >2J 36 6G6? 36EE6C E9:D J62C] %96 2DD@4:2E:@? H:== 36 FD:?8 =@42= 7C6D9 3667 7C@> ~=5 #:49 '2==6J u2C>]k^Am kAmu@C ?6IE H66<[ 72:C 24E:G:E:6D H:== C6DF>6 @? yF=J b_ H:E9 E96 6?E6C:?8 @7 c\w qF:=5 2 u2C> 5:DA=2JD 2?5 x?D:56 tI9:3:ED 2?5 E96 p?E:BF6 %C24E@C !F== 2E e A]>]k^AmkAmt?E6C:?8 x?D:56 tI9:3:ED H:== 4@?E:?F6 @? E96 b`kDFAmDEk^DFAm 2?5 36 @A6? E92E 27E6C?@@? 2?5 @? pF8] `]k^Am kAm~? yF=J b`[ E96 9@CD6 AF== H:== E2<6 A=246 2E f A]>]k^AmkAmpF8] ` H:== 2=D@ 3C:?8 E96 362FEJ A2862?E 2E `` 2]>] 2?5 #2?49 #@56@ 2E f A]>]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story