Top Story Smyth County continues to explore data center regs SPorter Jul 21, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 Thursday evening, Assistant County Administrator Clegg Williams answered questions about the zoning regulations being considered by Smyth County. SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter For the moment, there is no mechanism by which a data center can locate in Smyth County.kAmpE =2DE H66<’D q@2C5 @7 $FA6CG:D@CD >66E:?8[ E96 DFA6CG:D@CD 2AAC@G65 E96 !=2??:?8 r@>>:DD:@?’D C64@>>6?52E:@? E@ C6>@G6 C676C6?46D E@ “52E2 AC@46DD:?8 724:=:EJ” 7C@> E96 4@F?EJ’D +@?:?8 ~C5:?2?46] ~77:4:2=D H6C6 4@?46C?65 E92E D@>6@?6 >:89E 2C8F6 E92E E96 C676C6?46D 4@F=5 36 FD65 3J 2 52E2 46?E6C E@ ECJ E@ =@42E6 :? E96 4@F?EJ]k^AmkAm(:E9 E96:C 24E:@?[ pDD:DE2?E r@F?EJ p5>:?:DEC2E@C r=688 (:==:2>D E@=5 E96 DFA6CG:D@CD E92E 2E E9:D E:>6 E96C6’D ?@ >6492?:D> 7@C 2 52E2 46?E6C E@ =@42E6 :? 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DA64:7:4 K@?6D]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth sheriff reports first numbers from photo-enforced I-81 work zone Smyth Strong Award: Honoring Greer for giving others' hope Marion massage therapy practice adds acupuncturist, new therapies Smyth hospital CEO says SCCH is not at risk of closure School-based health clinics' closure prompts officials to turn to legislators Alyssa's Angels: Working to make a difference in Chilhowie, beyond Smyth asks court to OK 1% sales tax referendum for schools Marion PD chief reports on first 6 months of Flock cameras in town Prostitution ring at Roanoke bridal shop: First conviction gets man for racketeering Smyth County continues to explore data center regs Chilhowie, industries address forever plastics Loss of School-Based Health Clinics a surprise to Smyth school officials, citizens Warrior and Poet: Bland County veteran's poem part of state anthology National foundation pays off Reedy family's home mortgage Virginia Tech's Young hopeful about new roster kAm%96 r@>>:DD:@? :D D4965F=65 E@ 5:D4FDD E96 4@F?EJ’D AC@A@D65 K@?:?8 C68F=2E:@?D 7@C 52E2 46?E6CD 2E 2 >66E:?8 @? %9FCD52J[ yF=J ab[ 2E e A]>]k^AmkAm%96 r@>>:DD:@? >6>36CD 56=2J65 E96 5:D4FDD:@? 7@==@H:?8 2 ;@:?E AF3=:4 962C:?8 H:E9 E96 DFA6CG:D@CD @? yF?6 ad E@ E2<6 255:E:@?2= E:>6 E@ 4@?D:56C E96 :?7@C>2E:@? 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SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Smyth sheriff reports first numbers from photo-enforced I-81 work zone Thousands of people have ignored the signs cautioning drivers not to speed through the Interstate 81 work zone near Exit 45 in Marion. Beyond … Smyth Strong Award: Honoring Greer for giving others' hope When Teresa Mabe started her recovery journey and along the way, times came when she didn’t know if she had the strength to continue. However,… Marion massage therapy practice adds acupuncturist, new therapies Already an established massage therapy provider, a Marion business is expanding its services by adding an acupuncturist as well as new therapies. School-based health clinics' closure prompts officials to turn to legislators Monday evening, Dr. Brad Haga, Smyth County School superintendent, told the School Board that the loss of school-based health clinics at sever… Smyth hospital CEO says SCCH is not at risk of closure Last week, Smyth County Community Hospital CEO Dale Clark said the Marion hospital is not at risk of closing. 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