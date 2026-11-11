Marion ArtWalk to feature music by Bob Rigely, art by Vesce and Coates Nov 11, 2026 5 mins ago 0 1 of 5 Pottery by Margie Coates will be celebrated at the Appalachian Spirit Gallery's November ArtWalk. Submitted photo A jug created by Margie Coates. Submitted photo Local musician and musicologist Bob Rigely, a former Marion educator, will be live in concert. Submitted photo Submitted Image A landscape painting by CiCi Vesce. Submitted photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Appalachian Spirit Gallery is set to host its monthly Second Friday ArtWalk on Nov. 13 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., offering an evening of regional art, live music, and community gathering.kAm%96 FA4@>:?8 6G6?E 9:89=:89ED E96 4C62E:G6 E2=6?ED @7 $>JE9 r@F?EJ 2?5 DFCC@F?5:?8 C68:@?D[ 2?49@C65 3J 2 =:G6 4@?46CE 7C@> =@42= >FD:4:2? 2?5 >FD:4@=@8:DE q@3 #:86=J] #:86=J[ 2 7@C>6C |2C:@? 65F42E@C 2?5 2 7C6BF6?E A6C7@C>6C 2E E96 82==6CJ[ :D <?@H? 7@C A2:C:?8 D<:==65 24@FDE:4 8F:E2C A6C7@C>2?46D H:E9 9:DE@C:42= 4@?E6IE 2?5 DE@C:6D 369:?5 E96 >FD:4] %96 6G6?:?8VD >FD:42= A6C7@C>2?46 :D DA@?D@C65 3J %96 q2?< @7 |2C:@? 2?5 H:== 368:? 2E e A]>]k^Am kAmx? 255:E:@? E@ E96 =:G6 >FD:4[ E96 }@G6>36C pCE(2=< 762EFC6D EH@ 5:DE:?4E 762EFC65 6I9:3:E:@?D 9:89=:89E:?8 E96 H@C< @7 $>JE9 r@F?EJ C6D:56?EDi =2?5D42A6 A2:?E:?8D 3J r:r: '6D46 2?5 A@EE6CJ 3J |2C8:6 r@2E6D]k^Am People are also reading… Cuts to schools, social services on Smyth supervisors' agenda Smyth voters convey their priorities Cadaver dog helps search Smyth County site Veterans Day, flag retirement ceremonies coming up in Chilhowie, Marion Would listless MLB team trade unicorn shortstop? Blockbuster possibilities Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Susan Smith seeks release 32 years after killing sons Gift of a Guitar: FG4K provides free guitars to Wytheville Minnick School David Hoffmann: Thank you, Dad, and thanks to all the others who have served this great country Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations Smyth School Board considers changes to athletic policy for trying out 3 takeaways from Virginia Tech football's loss at SMU How did Virginia Tech football grade in its loss at SMU? Chilhowie confirms it's exploring boundary adjustment Virginia Tech men to face Iowa on Tuesday kAm'6D46[ H9@ 3C:?8D 2CE:DE:4 :?7=F6?46D 7C@> 4@2DE2= r@??64E:4FE[ 96C 7:?6 2CED 65F42E:@? 2E q6??:?8E@? r@==686 :? '6C>@?E[ 2?5 E96 G:3C2?E 4@=@CD @7 $@FE96C? {@F:D:2?2[ ?@H 42==D $@FE9H6DE ':C8:?:2 9@>6] w6C =2?5D42A6 H@C<D 2C6 :?E6?565 E@ 6G@<6 2 D6?D6 @7 42=> 2?5 EC2?BF:=:EJ 7@C 82==6CJ G:D:E@CD]k^AmkAmr@2E6D[ 2 42C66C 65F42E@C H9@ DA6?E >@C6 E92? c_ J62CD E6249:?8 DA64:2= 65F42E:@? 24C@DD E9C66 DE2E6D[ 3C:?8D 564256D @7 6IA6C:6?46 E@ 96C A@EE6CJ AC24E:46] (@C<:?8 H:E9 E96 6=6>6?ED @7 62CE9[ H2E6C[ 2?5 2:C[ r@2E6D 4C62E6D 7F?4E:@?2= DE@?6H2C6 :?DA:C65 3J ?2EFC6] p=@?8 H:E9 564@C2E:G6 A:646D[ 96C 4FCC6?E A@CE7@=:@ :?4=F56D 92?54C27E65 FC?D 56D:8?65 E@ @776C 2 4@>7@CE:?8 2?5 A6CD@?2= C6DE:?8 A=246 7@C =@G65 @?6D — 2 4C27E D96 DF>D FA H:E9 2 72G@C:E6 A9:=@D@A9Ji Qp A@E H:E9@FE D@F= :D ;FDE D@>6 4=2J 2C@F?5 2 9@=6]Qk^Am kAmq6J@?5 E96 762EFC65 6I9:3:E:@?D[ G:D:E@CD 2C6 :?G:E65 E@ 6IA=@C6 E96 82==6CJ’D 4@@A6C2E:G6 4@==64E:@?[ H9:49 :?4=F56D H@C<D 3J =@42= 2CE:D2?D DA2??:?8 ;6H6=CJ[ H@G6? 32D<6ED[ DE2:?65 8=2DD[ BF:=ED[ 7:36C 2CE[ 76=E65 G6DD6=D[ E2A6DECJ H62G:?8D[ A9@E@8C2A9J[ 4FDE@> H@@5H@C<:?8[ 2?5 92?5\42CG65 4FEE:?8 3@2C5D]k^AmkAm%96 $64@?5 uC:52J pCE(2=< :D 7C66 2?5 @A6? E@ E96 AF3=:4] %96 v2==6CJ :D =@42E65 2E `cc (6DE |2:? $EC66E :? |2C:@?]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Cuts to schools, social services on Smyth supervisors' agenda When it came to school services directly impacting children, the Board of Supervisors balked at a proposed budget cut. They’ll talk about thei… Smyth voters convey their priorities With more than 10,200 people casting ballots in Smyth County on Tuesday, voters spoke decisively. They significantly changed the face of Mario… Cadaver dog helps search Smyth County site Cal Corona stands still, straddling Leaf, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois. Corona watches Leaf’s nose to determine when she’s focused and ready.… Veterans Day, flag retirement ceremonies coming up in Chilhowie, Marion A veteran familiar to many Smyth County residents will serve as the speaker for next Wednesday’s Veterans Day ceremony in Chilhowie. Would listless MLB team trade unicorn shortstop? Blockbuster possibilities It is a question almost any wannabe contender in MLB faces: Trade a core player nearing the back end of their club control years, or keep them…