Highlands Distilling Company in Marion recently announced new products and agreements with Virginia ABC, including the release of two new products — War Horn Virginia Rye Whisky and Revelations Virginia Smoked Whisky.

“We presented War Horn Virginia Rye Whisky to the Virginia ABC, and this spirit was so well received that War Horn Rye will be placed in 100 ABC stores across Virginia, starting July 1”, said Highlands Distilling Company owner Chris Saufley. “It’s not an easy task to get a new whisky approved, so we are super proud the VABC has selected us for these new markets.”

War Horn Rye’s mash bill consists of rye, wheat and barley and is a balanced spirit.

Additionally, Highlands is currently offering “Revelations Virginia Smoked Whisky” as a new and limited release spirit.

“Revelations gives a distinct flavor expressed from a mash bill consisting of corn, malted barley, peated barley and rye,” said Saufley. “With the trend toward custom craft blends, Revelations is a ‘must-have’ for whisky drinkers.”

Revelations is currently only available for tasting and purchase at Highlands’ Distillery Store and Tasting Room in Marion.

In June, Shiner’s Gold Moonshine, which at 101 proof is the highest proof moonshine available for sale in Virginia, will be featured in an ABC promotion in more than 130 ABC stores in Virginia.

Highlands currently has three products for sale in ABC stores in Southwest Virginia: War Horn Whisky, Shiner’s Gold Moonshine and Highlands Navy Strength Gin.

All of Highlands’ products are available for tasting and purchase at the Distillery Store and Tasting Room in Marion, one-third of a mile off Interstate-81, Exit 45, on Rt. 16 south toward Sugar Grove.

Highlands Distilling Company is a local and veteran-owned small business.

For more information about Highlands Distilling Company and their products, visit www.highlandsdistillingco.com and like them on Facebook at Highlands.Distilling.