Kareem Zaki, MD, joins Ballad Health Medical Associates Urology – Abingdon Jun 10, 2026 Jun 10, 2026 0 Kareem Zaki, MD SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kareem Zaki, MD, has joined Ballad Health Medical Associates Urology – Abingdon, a department of Johnston Memorial Hospital, where he will provide specialized care for urologic conditions.kAmw:D D6CG:46D :?4=F56 2BF23=2E:@?[ 6?5@FC@=@8J – :?4=F5:?8 E96 EC62E>6?E @7 <:5?6J DE@?6D – 6C64E:=6 5JD7F?4E:@?[ 86?6C2= A65:2EC:4 FC@=@8J[ :?4@?E:?6?46[ AC@DE2E6 AC@3=6>D 2?5 FC@=@8:4 @?4@=@8J]k^AmkAm+2<: D2:5 96 2AAC@2496D A2E:6?E 42C6 H:E9 2 D:>A=6 A9:=@D@A9J] “p=H2JD 36 9@?6DE 2?5 5@ J@FC G6CJ 36DE E@ 96=A[” 96 D2:5]k^Am kAm+2<: 62C?65 9:D >65:42= 568C66 7C@> E96 |65:42= r@==686 @7 ':C8:?:2 2E ':C8:?:2 r@>>@?H62=E9 &?:G6CD:EJ $49@@= @7 |65:4:?6 :? #:49>@?5 2?5 2 q2496=@C @7 $4:6?46 7C@> E96 r@==686 @7 (:==:2> 2?5 |2CJ :? (:==:2>D3FC8] w6 4@>A=6E65 9:D FC@=@8J C6D:56?4J 2E ':C8:?:2 r@>>@?H62=E9 &?:G6CD:EJ $49@@= @7 |65:4:?6 2?5 :D 3@2C5\46CE:7:65 :? FC@=@8J 3J E96 p>6C:42? q@2C5 @7 &C@=@8J]k^Am People are also reading… Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Smyth man accused of forging military document A look at Smyth board's OK of data center zoning regs No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Friday Night Lights: Rural Retreat Farmers Market to expand opportunities Proposed zoning regs for data centers head to Smyth supervisors Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration Chilhowie Apple Festival to celebrate USA's 250th Virginia Tech's James Franklin values recruiting in Maryland David Hoffmann: Local news can bring communities together Stocked shelves: Food City opens new store in Marion Brandyn Hillman leads No. 25 Virginia football in blowout win over FCS Norfolk State Potential Hokie Johnson joins Indiana lawsuit in eligibility quest Kennedy Center board votes to close for renovations Marion council to take up proposed loitering ordinance again kAmw:D A2E:6?ED 36?67:E 7C@> 2446DD E@ q2==25 w62=E9’D 7F== ?6EH@C< @7 724:=:E:6D[ DA64:2=:DED 2?5 D6CG:46D[ :?4=F5:?8 |Jr92CE 2?5 @E96C @?=:?6 E@@=D]k^Am kAm+2<: :D D66:?8 A2E:6?ED 2E q2==25 w62=E9 |65:42= pDD@4:2E6D &C@=@8J U?52D9j p3:?85@?[ `e___ y@9?DE@? |6>@C:2= sC:G6[ $F:E6 b__[ p3:?85@?] u@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ 42== afe\adg\bga_ @C G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]32==25962=E9]@C8QmHHH]32==25962=E9]@C8k^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Marion Mayor Avery Cornett described a proposed loitering ordinance as vague in places. He also cautioned members of the Town Council that he … Smyth man accused of forging military document A Smyth County man has been accused of forging a federal document to back up his claim that he was military veteran. The suspect was trying to… A look at Smyth board's OK of data center zoning regs If they did nothing, Board of Supervisors Chair Charlie Atkins said, county leaders feared that a data center could come in and little protect… No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Editor's note: Please be advised that this article contains sensitive material regarding a rape and murder. Friday Night Lights: Rural Retreat Farmers Market to expand opportunities The Rural Retreat Farmers Market is making its goods more accessible to the community, while giving its vendors an opportunity to reach a new …