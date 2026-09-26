Farm Fun Day coming up at Fairgrounds Sep 26, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Rich Valley Farmers Club is hosting its first Farm Fun Day for children on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fairgrounds in Rich Valley.kAmr9:=5C6? 2C6 6IA64E65 E@ 6IA6C:6?46 7F? 24E:G:E:6D 23@FE 2?:>2=D 2?5 =:76 @? E96 72C> H9:=6 =62C?:?8 >@C6 23@FE E96 C62=:E:6D @7 72C> =:76] $EF5:6D D9@H E92E =6DD@?D E92E 2C6 =62C?65 :? 2 7F? 6?G:C@?>6?E 2C6 >@C6 =:<6=J E@ 36 :?E6C?2=:K65 2?5 C6E2:?65]k^AmkAmr9:=5C6? H:== C@E2E6 E9C@F89 D6G6C2= 5:776C6?E DE2E:@?D H:E9 92?5D\@? 24E:G:E:6D] %96C6 >2J 36 4@=@C:?8 2E @?6 DE2E:@? 2?5 >:=<:?8 2 4@H 2E E96 ?6IE]k^Am kAm~7 4@FCD6[ ?@E 6G6CJ DE2E:@? 92D E@ 36 4@??64E65 E@ 72C> =:76] u2C>6CD ?665 2 3C62< 7C@> E:>6 E@ E:>6 E@@ D@ 3@F?4J 9@FD6D H:== 36 @? 92?5 E@ 6?E6CE2:? E96 2EE6?566D]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth enrollment report shows elementary school is home to most students Smyth schools receive about $9.4M in grants for projects at CHS, MSHS Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M 7 Smyth schools to benefit from security funding Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Virginia Voices: Lieutenant Governor gets to know Wytheville Chilhowie Apple Festival to celebrate USA's 250th 1,374 pages: Smyth School Board receives study of school buildings' needs A look at Smyth board's OK of data center zoning regs Feels Like Home: Lewis' Country Store prepares to open in Chilhowie Interstate 81 crashes kill one, snarls traffic College football's hottest seats: One coach's fate may already be sealed Feeding Southwest Virginia hosts 60 agency partners for 2026 Uniting Communities Conference Grant program that's helped Wythe, Smyth farmers now accepting applications Grayson Highlands State Park hosts Fall Festival Sept. 26-27 kAm%9:D :D 2=D@ 2? @AA@CEF?:EJ 7@C 25F=ED E@ =62C? >@C6 23@FE E96 #:49 '2==6J u2C>6CD r=F3] %96 4=F3 86?6C2==J >66ED @?46 2 >@?E9[ D92C6D 2 A@E=F4< >62= 2?5 =:DE6?D E@ 2 DA62<6C @? E@A:4D C2?8:?8 7C@> 28C:4F=EFC2= 32?<:?8 E@ 82C56? AC6A2C2E:@?] r=F3 @77:46CD H:== 36 @? 92?5 E@ D92C6 >@C6 23@FE E96 4=F3 H:E9 2?J@?6 H9@ :D :?E6C6DE65 :? ;@:?:?8]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth enrollment report shows elementary school is home to most students Chilhowie Elementary got attention at last week’s school board meeting. The attention wasn’t for anything negative, but for the number of stud… Smyth schools receive about $9.4M in grants for projects at CHS, MSHS Smyth County was awarded two significant grants for its proposed school construction projects at Chilhowie and Marion Senior high schools. The… Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M Ken Heath described Food City’s investment in its new supermarket as the largest investment in Marion in his three-decades-plus tenure working… 7 Smyth schools to benefit from security funding Smyth County Schools have received additional funding to enhance their security. Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Marion Mayor Avery Cornett described a proposed loitering ordinance as vague in places. He also cautioned members of the Town Council that he …