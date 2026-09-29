Seasons at Demeter Seasons at Demeter: Small Things Dale Sargent Correspondent Sep 29, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save “If you can’t be happy with the prospect of having lunch, you’ll never be happy.” kAm%96 D4C66?65 A@C49 :D ?6H] %9:D :D @?6 @7 @FC 7:CDE 6G6?:?8D D:EE:?8 96C6 27E6C E96 C6?@G2E:@?] (6’C6 @? @?6 =6G6= ?@H[ A=2??:?8 E@ “286 :? A=246”] xED H2C> 3FE ?@E @AAC6DD:G6] (6 D:A H:?6 2?5 492E[ H2E49:?8 E96 DF?D6E] q6=@H E96 A@C49 :D 2 A@==:?2E@C 82C56? E92E x A=2?E65 :? E96 DAC:?8] xED 5@?6 H6==] (6 42? D66 2== D@CED @7 5:776C6?E 4@=@C65 H:=57=@H6CD] qFEE6C7=:6D 7=FEE6C 2C@F?5 E96 3=@@>D] pE E96 6586 @7 E96 82C56?] 2 92=7\8C@H? C233:E 2AA62CD] xE ?:33=6D 4=@G6C 2?5 CF?D 2C@F?5 :? E96 8C2DD[ 6?;@J:?8 :ED6=7] xE’D 2 A62467F= D46?6] k^Am kAmx 42E49 2 7=2D9 @7 3C@H? :? E96 4@C?6C @7 >J 6J6] $:=6?E H:?8D F?7@=5 2?5 @3D4FC6 E96 C233:E] (96? E96 C65 E2:= 7=:6D 2H2J :?E@ 2 A:?6 @? 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The attention wasn’t for anything negative, but for the number of stud… Smyth schools receive about $9.4M in grants for projects at CHS, MSHS Smyth County was awarded two significant grants for its proposed school construction projects at Chilhowie and Marion Senior high schools. The… Virginia Voices: Lieutenant Governor gets to know Wytheville In its nearly eight years of operation, Wytheville’s Open Door Café has been visited by its share of politicians. However, none had donned dis… 1,374 pages: Smyth School Board receives study of school buildings' needs $221+ million is the estimated cost of repairs and renovations needed at Smyth County’s schools over the next few years, according to a just c… Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M Ken Heath described Food City’s investment in its new supermarket as the largest investment in Marion in his three-decades-plus tenure working…