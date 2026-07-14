Salsa party coming to summer series Jul 14, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 1 of 3 Jstop Latin Soul will bring the jazz and dance party to Floyd from Roanoke on Thursday. Submitted photo Jstop Latin Soul performs. Submitted photo Robert Jospe Quartet Submitted photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Floyd residents and visitors will have a chance to slide into a salsa summer with a salsa dance party featuring Jstop Latin Soul and Robert Jospe Quartet.kAmq@C? :? E96 q=F6 #:586 >@F?E2:?D @7 #@2?@<6 2?5 7F6=65 3J 2? @3D6DD:@? 7@C p7C@\rF32? C9JE9>D[ yDE@A {2E:? $@F= :8?:E6D E96 DE286 H:E9 2 3@=5 7FD:@? @7 {2E:? 8C@@G6D[ 3=2K:?8 ;2KK[ 2?5 8C:EEJ D@F=] x?DA:C65 3J =686?5D =:<6 xCé<6C6[ !2A@ 'áKBF6K 2?5 y6CCJ v@?Ká=6K 2?5 E96 u@CE pA2496 q2?5[ yDE@A 9@?@CD E96 A2DE H9:=6 762C=6DD=J AFD9:?8 :?E@ E96 7FEFC6—4C62E:?8 2 D@F?5 E92E’D 3@E9 A@H6C7F= 2?5 7C6D9]k^AmkAmyDE@A <66AD 2F5:6?46D 52?4:?8 H9:=6 D9@H42D:?8 6I46AE:@?2= p7C@\rF32? ;2KK]k^Am kAm|6>36CD :?4=F56 y@6= $E@A<2 @? EC@>3@?6 2?5 A6C4FDD:@?[ qC:2? |6D<@ @? 32DD[ '=25:>:C tDA:?@D2 @? 4@?82[ 32E2 2?5 G@42=[ s2G:5 $2?5@G2= @? 3@?8@D[ 4@H36== 2?5 G@42=[ (:==:D vC66?DEC66E @? E6?@C 2?5 2=E@ D2I[ p2C@? v6==6C @? 8F:E2C[ %@> u=@J5 @? A:2?@[ y2>:6= p==6? @? DJ?E9 2?5 A:2?@ 2?5s6(2J?6 !6E6CD @? 5CF>D] k^Am People are also reading… Marion PD chief reports on first 6 months of Flock cameras in town National foundation pays off Reedy family's home mortgage Loss of School-Based Health Clinics a surprise to Smyth school officials, citizens Analysis: USMNT quiet doubters as Mauricio Pochettino's process pays off Alyssa's Angels: Working to make a difference in Chilhowie, beyond 'Heat distress' spurred investigation into City Dogs kennel by Roanoke police Marion neighborhood hosts Fourth decorating contest for country's 250th anniversary Warrior and Poet: Bland County veteran's poem part of state anthology Residents, leaders talk about the future of Marion's Carnegie High School Roanoke police investigating kennel, urge owners to remove dogs A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Chilhowie, industries address forever plastics David Rocco charting coaching course at Virginia Tech Manager at Roanoke kennel City Dogs charged with cruelty to animals Matthews helming JIDA kAm#@36CE y@DAé "F2CE6E @776CD 2? 6I4:E:?8 :?DECF>6?E2= >:I @7 ;2KK[ C@4<[ A@A 2?5 {2E:? DEJ=6D] u62EFC:?8 #@36CE y@DAé @? 5CF>D[ E96 EC:@ :?4=F56D A:2?@^<6J3@2C5 2?5 32DD] %96 BF2CE6E :?4=F56D 8F:E2C] %96:C C6A6CE@:C6 4@?D:DED @7 @C:8:?2= H@C<D[ DE2?52C5D 7C@> E96 p>6C:42? $@?8 q@@<[ A@A 2?5 4=2DD:4 4@G6CD 3J w6C3:6 w2?4@4<[ p?E@?:@ r2C=@D y@3:>[ {6@?2C5 q6C?DE6:?[ y2>6D %2J=@C 2=@?8 H:E9 @E96C H6==\<?@H? 4@>A@D6CD]k^Am kAmp=D@ @? %9FCD52J[ 27E6C E96 >FD:4 6?5D[ H:== 36 2 DA64:2= D9@H:?8 @7 s:D?6J’D “w@H %@ %C2:? *@FC sC28@?]”k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Marion PD chief reports on first 6 months of Flock cameras in town Four license plate reader cameras have been operating in Marion since January. Marion’s police chief credits them with helping arrest multiple… National foundation pays off Reedy family's home mortgage The photos surrounding one of fallen Smyth County Sheriff's Deputy Hunter Reedy show men and women from all around the country -- Minnesota, C… Loss of School-Based Health Clinics a surprise to Smyth school officials, citizens Monica Johnson wants transparency about a decision impacting health care in Smyth County schools. The school system’s leaders would also have … Analysis: USMNT quiet doubters as Mauricio Pochettino's process pays off The Australians were miffed that some pundits, including a few former U.S. players, gave them zero chance to stay on the field in a Group D ma… Alyssa's Angels: Working to make a difference in Chilhowie, beyond Alyssa Stoots is only 10 years old, but the youngster isn’t waiting to make a difference in her community.